Neenaz Akhtar

AUTHOR

Jan 12, 2022

Malaika Arora in one-shoulder outfits

Sizzling Diva

For a dance show episode, Malaika was decked up in a rose gold sequined gown with a one-shoulder design and pleated bodice

Image: Malaika Arora instagram

Glamorous As Always

She raised the glamour quotient in yet another one-shoulder number by MaisonMet

Image: Maneka Harisinghani instagram

Dramatic Vibes

Setting our hearts on fire once again, she sizzled in a sheer red embellished gown that featured a scintillating one-shoulder design

Image: Maneka Harisinghani instagram

Party Glam

She oozed major party vibes in a gold-hued Peter Dundas dress bearing a one-shoulder ruffled sleeve

Image: Malaika Arora instagram

Head-turning Look

She made heads turn in a lilac Marchesa gown with sheer panels, a high slit and see-through one-shoulder silhouette

Image: Maneka Harisinghani instagram

Elegant And Poised

To keep things elegant, she picked out an elegant one-shoulder form-fitting gown with gold embellishments across the bust and waistline

Image: Maneka Harisinghani instagram

Drop-dead Gorgeous

She looked drop-dead gorgeous in a one-shoulder gold gown from the shelves of Ślubne Atelier Or Or

Image: Malaika Arora instagram

Dreamy Vibes

Her dreamy look in a long yellow gown with a one-shouldered silhouette and a thigh-high slit was breathtaking!

Image: Malaika Arora instagram

Enticing

Her one-shoulder sleek black gown with a black waist belt has us hooked!

Image: Maneka Harisinghani instagram

Sparkle And Shine

She brought all the glitter and shine in a sparkly silver gown with a strappy one-shoulder design

Image: Maneka Harisinghani instagram

