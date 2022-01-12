Fashion
Neenaz Akhtar
Jan 12, 2022
Malaika Arora in one-shoulder outfits
Sizzling Diva
For a dance show episode, Malaika was decked up in a rose gold sequined gown with a one-shoulder design and pleated bodice
Image: Malaika Arora instagram
Glamorous As Always
She raised the glamour quotient in yet another one-shoulder number by MaisonMet
Image: Maneka Harisinghani instagram
Dramatic Vibes
Setting our hearts on fire once again, she sizzled in a sheer red embellished gown that featured a scintillating one-shoulder design
Image: Maneka Harisinghani instagram
Party Glam
She oozed major party vibes in a gold-hued Peter Dundas dress bearing a one-shoulder ruffled sleeve
Image: Malaika Arora instagram
Head-turning Look
She made heads turn in a lilac Marchesa gown with sheer panels, a high slit and see-through one-shoulder silhouette
Image: Maneka Harisinghani instagram
Elegant And Poised
To keep things elegant, she picked out an elegant one-shoulder form-fitting gown with gold embellishments across the bust and waistline
Image: Maneka Harisinghani instagram
Drop-dead Gorgeous
She looked drop-dead gorgeous in a one-shoulder gold gown from the shelves of Ślubne Atelier Or Or
Image: Malaika Arora instagram
Dreamy Vibes
Her dreamy look in a long yellow gown with a one-shouldered silhouette and a thigh-high slit was breathtaking!
Image: Malaika Arora instagram
Enticing
Her one-shoulder sleek black gown with a black waist belt has us hooked!
Image: Maneka Harisinghani instagram
Sparkle And Shine
She brought all the glitter and shine in a sparkly silver gown with a strappy one-shoulder design
Image: Maneka Harisinghani instagram
