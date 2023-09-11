pinkvilla
Neenaz Akhtar
Fashion
SEPTEMBER 11, 2023
Malaika Arora oozes oomph in a gown
Image: Malaika Arora’s Instagram
Malaika Arora left us gasping at her sensational look in a strapless ivory gown by Gauri & Nainika
Sensuous
She looked heavenly in a bold red gown with criss-cross details
Heavenly
Image: Malaika Arora’s Instagram
Image: Malaika Arora’s Instagram
This glamorous black David Koma London gown elevated her look
Glamorous
Image: Malaika Arora’s Instagram
She looked like a million bucks in this metallic cocktail gown with a plunging neckline
Metallic Magic
Image: Maneka Harisinghani’s Instagram
She looked drop-dead gorgeous in this red cut-out gown
Spicy
Image: Malaika Arora’s Instagram
She turned heads in a statement-making white gown by Gaurav Gupta
Head-turner
Image: Maneka Harisinghani Instagram
The Chaiyya Chaiyya star exuded charm in this shimmery golden gown
Charming
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
Malla looked like a vision in this dramatic white off-shoulder gown
Delightful
Image: Malaika Arora’s Instagram
She made jaws drop as she posed in a luxe embellished gown
Jaw-Dropping
Image: Malaika Arora’s Instagram
She is the sassiest queen in this sparkly bodycon gown
Sparkle & Shine
