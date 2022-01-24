Fashion

Malaika Arora in red outfits

Red Bodycon Number

Malaika Arora made a jaw-dropping statement with her midi-length sleeveless dress in a blazing shade of red

Image: Pinkvilla

She sizzled in yet another bright red dress with layers of ruffles all over

Image: Maneka Harisinghani instagram

Tasselled Dress

Sheer Red Gown

Mala took things up a notch by sporting a sheer red dress embellished with intricate details on it

Image: Maneka Harisinghani instagram

Tulle Outfit

The 48-year-old star dialled up the drama in a blood-red tulle outfit Giambattista Valli x H&M

Image: Malaika Arora instagram

For a party-ready look, she kept the style quotient high in a hot red pantsuit by Malan Breton

Image: Maneka Harisinghani instagram

Edgy Pantsuit

She wore her red leather leggings with a striped sweater top at the airport and showed us how to ace the jet-set look

Image: Pinkvilla

Leather Leggings

One-shoulder Risque Gown

She raised the hotness quotient in a satin one-shoulder gown that featured cut-out details and a thigh-high slit

Image: Malaika Arora instagram

An embellished red lehenga has remained a runway favourite among celebrities and Malaika Arora here agrees with us!

Image: Malaika Arora instagram

Embellished Lehenga

For another traditional look, she was decked up in a coral red silk saree by Raw Mango

Image: Maneka Harisinghani instagram

Silk Saree

And for the wedding reception of Armaan Jain, she chose a pre-draped flamingo red creation that made our jaws drop!

Image: Malaika Arora instagram

Concept Drape

