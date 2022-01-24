Fashion
Malaika Arora in red outfits
Red Bodycon Number
Malaika Arora made a jaw-dropping statement with her midi-length sleeveless dress in a blazing shade of red
Image: Pinkvilla
She sizzled in yet another bright red dress with layers of ruffles all over
Image: Maneka Harisinghani instagram
Tasselled Dress
Sheer Red Gown
Mala took things up a notch by sporting a sheer red dress embellished with intricate details on it
Image: Maneka Harisinghani instagram
Tulle Outfit
The 48-year-old star dialled up the drama in a blood-red tulle outfit Giambattista Valli x H&M
Image: Malaika Arora instagram
For a party-ready look, she kept the style quotient high in a hot red pantsuit by Malan Breton
Image: Maneka Harisinghani instagram
Edgy Pantsuit
She wore her red leather leggings with a striped sweater top at the airport and showed us how to ace the jet-set look
Image: Pinkvilla
Leather Leggings
One-shoulder Risque Gown
She raised the hotness quotient in a satin one-shoulder gown that featured cut-out details and a thigh-high slit
Image: Malaika Arora instagram
An embellished red lehenga has remained a runway favourite among celebrities and Malaika Arora here agrees with us!
Image: Malaika Arora instagram
Embellished Lehenga
For another traditional look, she was decked up in a coral red silk saree by Raw Mango
Image: Maneka Harisinghani instagram
Silk Saree
And for the wedding reception of Armaan Jain, she chose a pre-draped flamingo red creation that made our jaws drop!
Image: Malaika Arora instagram
Concept Drape
