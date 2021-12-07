Malaika Arora’s bold looks in crop tops
At the airport,Malaika Arora turned up the hotness quotient in a graphic-print cropped top that was clubbed with a blazer and ripped jeans!
Image: Pinkvilla
She wore a neutral-hued strappy crop top with her distressed denims and gave us a peek at her toned midriff!
Image: Pinkvilla
She looked like a bombshell in her lack workwaisted jeans
Image: Pinkvilla
She exuded major rock chic vibes in a bustier cropped blouse that was paired with slouchy-fit pants and an embellished jacket
Image: Pinkvilla
For a party-ready look, she chose to pair her leather bottoms with a high-neck Balmain cropped top
Image: Pinkvilla
The actress wore a white crop top with her co-ord set and showed off her toned abs
Image: Pinkvilla
She looked ravishing in a knot-style cropped top and faded blue denim with rolled-up hems
Image: Pinkvilla
Making a strong case for black and white, she wore her white pants with a strapless black crop top
Image: Pinkvilla
Malaika flaunted her gorgeous curves in a sequin pencil skirt and her favourite black crop top
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
She added a pop of colour to her wardrobe by wearing a bright yellow cropped top with denim shorts
Image: Pinkvilla
