Malaika Arora’s Easy And Stylish Hairdos June 09, 2021
For an impromptu office meeting, Malaika Arora showed us how to pull off a quick top knot without much effort
Her highlighted streaks done into open beachy waves are a go-to option for every lazy girl who wants to look fab with minimum hassle!
To put the best summer face forward, take cues from Malla on how to style your hair into sleek and tight braided ponytail look
If you want to go all-out during the festive season, classics are always a good option. We love how Malaika has adorned her low bun with fresh flowers
Alternatively, you can keep the desi cocktail look easy and sexy with open dense waves
Malaika had then styled her silver lehenga with soft waves that were set in a sleek manner and parted in the centre
For a dramatic look, she paired her sultry black Sandra Mansour number with a simple yet sleek high ponytail hairdo
One of the easiest hairstyles that can never go out of fashion is the poker straight middle-parted hairdo. Malaika’s medium-length shiny tresses are casting a magical spell here!
For a glam look, the diva wore her hair into side-swept curly locks and kept her makeup minimal
We also love this fuss-free sleek ponytail hairdo that is easy to pull off with a western gown
For more updates on beauty, follow Pinkvilla