Malaika Arora’s 10-07
Stylish Off-duty looks
2021
Whenever Malaika Arora is off duty, her easy and laid-back looks are what we pay attention to!
Because looking extra-stylish in comfy clothes is an art that most of us are not adept at!
Style comes very natural to Malla and sometimes she just needs a pair of big, tinted shades to go look fab in seconds!
In order to make her Sunday all easy-breezy, the diva prefers to put on a pastel-hued co-ord set to complete her holiday look
You will also find her enjoying the best outdoor moments in a bright maxi dress and oversized sunglasses
During her international trip to Marrakech, Malaika kept things fashionable in a high-neck long white shirt, a furry shrug and tassel boots
And we are well-versed with her fit and fab looks in a bunch of sexy workout gear
Once in a while, she decks up just to sit and pose at home. And when she does so, an oversized white shirt and matching boots remain her favourite picks!
Red may not be the preferred choice of colour for an off-duty wardrobe for most celebs but Malaika Arora can pull off the vibrant shade like she is made for it!
There’s absolutely nothing about her off-duty look that we want her to change! From outfit to makeup and hair, her off-duty game is always on point!
For more updates on Malaika, fashion and beauty, follow Pinkvilla