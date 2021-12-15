Malaika Arora in shimmery outfits
CELEBRITY STYLE
P R GAYATHRI
AUTHOR
DEC 15, 2021
Glam diva
Malaika Arora is always on the fashion block showing us how to perfect one outfit at a time
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
Sequin Pantsuit
Here’s the stunner who showed us that purple is the new cool with this monochrome number that bore a sequined blazer and loose-fitted pants
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
Saree Gown
Malaika totally rocked this Amit Aggarwal number like a true diva
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
Fierce & Fire
The satin saree had an amazingly designed drape that sat elegantly on her and the slit spelt fire!
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
Party Girl
Malaika Arora showed how to dazzle up your party closet with Kangana Trehan's mini sequin dress
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
Sensuous Diva
She painted the town red in this sultry red sheer gown
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
Bold & Dramatic
She let her sleeves do the talking in her dramatic blue sequin dress
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
She left us in a lavender daze in her mock neck, full sleeve sequin gown
Sequin High
Image: Pinkvilla
The actress wore a Nedo by Nedret Taciroglu's blue sequin gown and showed how to be a dazzling diva
Blue Doll
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
The Chaiyya Chaiyya actress showed off her toned hourglass figure in this stunning gold gown by Monisha Jaising
Glistening Goddess
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Ayushmann Khurrana's stylish looks