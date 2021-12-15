Malaika Arora in shimmery outfits

DEC 15, 2021

Glam diva

Malaika Arora is always on the fashion block showing us how to perfect one outfit at a time

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

Sequin Pantsuit

Here’s the stunner who showed us that purple is the new cool with this monochrome number that bore a sequined blazer and loose-fitted pants

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

Saree Gown

Malaika totally rocked this Amit Aggarwal number like a true diva

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

Fierce & Fire

The satin saree had an amazingly designed drape that sat elegantly on her and the slit spelt fire!

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

Party Girl

Malaika Arora showed how to dazzle up your party closet with Kangana Trehan's mini sequin dress

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

Sensuous Diva

She painted the town red in this sultry red sheer gown

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

Bold & Dramatic

She let her sleeves do the talking in her dramatic blue sequin dress

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

She left us in a lavender daze in her mock neck, full sleeve sequin gown

Sequin High

Image: Pinkvilla

The actress wore a Nedo by Nedret Taciroglu's blue sequin gown and showed how to be a dazzling diva

Blue Doll

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

The Chaiyya Chaiyya actress showed off her toned hourglass figure in this stunning gold gown by Monisha Jaising

Glistening Goddess

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

