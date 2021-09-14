sept 14, 2021

Malaika Arora is a slayer in pantsuits 

 Malaika Arora sported an avant-garde shimmery pantsuit and showed the world how it’s done!

To bring in some jazzy vibes,Malaika arora opted for a sequin purple pantsuit and statement earrings

Managing to bring something edgy and interesting to the table, Arora picked out a graphic pantsuit with neon heels for her quirky avatar

To up her style quotient, she wore a powder blue satin pantsuit by a Georgian designer label Tako Mekvabidze that included a cropped jacket and straight fit trousers

Adding some funk and fluorescence to the otherwise formal attire, Malla left us awestruck in a bright neon pantsuit Neon pantsuit 

For a night out in the city, she raised the fashion bar high in a sparkly silver pantsuit

And for a more formal look, the diva wore a three-piece white pantsuit and styled it with a statement pendant necklace

Trust the diva to make a basic pantsuit look hotter than ever! For a ravishing look, she wore a matching bralette beneath her blazer and gave a peek of her petite frame

She channelled major boss lady vibes in a well-tailored navy blue pantsuit that came with a sleek vest, a blazer and boot-cut pants

In a bright red Malan Breton pantsuit, Malla proved that no one can rock the androgynous attire better than her!
