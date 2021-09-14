sept 14, 2021
Malaika Arora is a slayer in pantsuits
Malaika Arora sported an avant-garde shimmery pantsuit and showed the world how it’s done!
To bring in some jazzy vibes,Malaika arora opted for a sequin purple pantsuit and statement earrings
Managing to bring something edgy and interesting to the table, Arora picked out a graphic pantsuit with neon heels for her quirky avatar
To up her style quotient, she wore a powder blue satin pantsuit by a Georgian designer label Tako Mekvabidze that included a cropped jacket and straight fit trousers
Adding some funk and fluorescence to the otherwise formal attire, Malla left us awestruck in a bright neon pantsuit Neon pantsuit
For a night out in the city, she raised the fashion bar high in a sparkly silver pantsuit
And for a more formal look, the diva wore a three-piece white pantsuit and styled it with a statement pendant necklace
Trust the diva to make a basic pantsuit look hotter than ever! For a ravishing look, she wore a matching bralette beneath her blazer and gave a peek of her petite frame
She channelled major boss lady vibes in a well-tailored navy blue pantsuit that came with a sleek vest, a blazer and boot-cut pants
In a bright red Malan Breton pantsuit, Malla proved that no one can rock the androgynous attire better than her!
Click Here
For more updates on Malaika Arora and fashion, follow Pinkvilla