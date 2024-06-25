Heading 3

Malaika Arora slays in Sarees 

Image: Mala and Kinnary India Instagram

Malaika Arora served an iconic desi look in a feather and pearl drape

Delightful

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

Malaika looked jaw-dropping in a lime-green Banarasi saree

Wedding Guest Goals

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

The diva looked exquisite in a semi-sheer lacey black saree 

Festive Fervor

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

Arora was draped to perfection in a sheer white saree with sequinned white waves 

Perfection

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

Mala exuded desi glam vibes in a beautiful, bright pink saree 

Pop Of Pink

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

Sparkling In Gold

Malaika made a striking statement in a gold cocktail saree

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

Dazzler

The Chaiyya Chaiyya diva left us floored with her gorgeous look in a multi-sequined saree and a cut-sleeve forest green blouse

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

She is a glam goddess in this gorgeous concept saree and an embellished jacket

Splendid

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

This ginger bronze saree featuring sequins looked flawless on her 

Stunning

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

She exuded oomph in a new-age sparkly saree gown

Oomph Factor

