Jiya Surana
Fashion
june 25, 2024
Malaika Arora slays in Sarees
Image: Mala and Kinnary India Instagram
Malaika Arora served an iconic desi look in a feather and pearl drape
Delightful
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
Malaika looked jaw-dropping in a lime-green Banarasi saree
Wedding Guest Goals
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
The diva looked exquisite in a semi-sheer lacey black saree
Festive Fervor
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
Arora was draped to perfection in a sheer white saree with sequinned white waves
Perfection
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
Mala exuded desi glam vibes in a beautiful, bright pink saree
Pop Of Pink
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
Sparkling In Gold
Malaika made a striking statement in a gold cocktail saree
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
Dazzler
The Chaiyya Chaiyya diva left us floored with her gorgeous look in a multi-sequined saree and a cut-sleeve forest green blouse
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
She is a glam goddess in this gorgeous concept saree and an embellished jacket
Splendid
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
This ginger bronze saree featuring sequins looked flawless on her
Stunning
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
She exuded oomph in a new-age sparkly saree gown
Oomph Factor
