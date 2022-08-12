Heading 3
Malaika Arora in snazzy co-ord sets
Neenaz Akhtar
AUGUST 12, 2022
FASHION
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
To celebrate her weekend mood, Malla wore a two-piece pink and white ensemble featuring a cropped top with full sleeves and a high-waisted mini skirt
Pretty In Pink
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
A coordinated pantsuit set doused in sequins from the designer label Ralph & Russo ensured that her jazzy look was on point!
Sequins For The Win
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
During her trip to Paris, she had picked out a green faux leather coordinated set and paired it with a white sports bra to finish off her snazzy look
Malaika In Paris
Image: Pinkvilla
For the birthday bash of Karan Johar, she turned up in a pair of luxe green shorts and blazer set with a pink midriff flossing bralette and left us gasping at her look!
Too Hot To Handle
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
She looked so fly in a metallic pink co-ord set featuring high-waist pants and an off-shoulder crop top
Metallic Fever
She struck a pose in this black leather co-ord and showed us how to amp things up like a true fashionista!
Leather Love
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
Taking her street style game to the next level, the Chaiyya Chaiyya star sported a chic black and white printed co-ord set and neon heels
Street-style Game Strong
Her pastel green co-ord set is perfect for an outdoor vacay look and we are all hearts for it
Vacay Style
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
Image: Pinkvilla
At the airport, she put together a snazzy look with these white pants, a white jacket, and a casual tee underneath it
Aerodrome Fashion
Image: Pinkvilla
She rocked a plaid co-ord set with a black crop top and bold red lips
Love For Plaids
