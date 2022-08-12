Heading 3

Malaika Arora in snazzy co-ord sets

Neenaz Akhtar

AUGUST 12, 2022

FASHION

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

To celebrate her weekend mood, Malla wore a two-piece pink and white ensemble featuring a cropped top with full sleeves and a high-waisted mini skirt

Pretty In Pink

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram 

A coordinated pantsuit set doused in sequins from the designer label Ralph & Russo ensured that her jazzy look was on point!

Sequins For The Win

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

During her trip to Paris, she had picked out a green faux leather coordinated set and paired it with a white sports bra to finish off her snazzy look

Malaika In Paris

Image: Pinkvilla 

For the birthday bash of Karan Johar, she turned up in a pair of luxe green shorts and blazer set with a pink midriff flossing bralette and left us gasping at her look!

Too Hot To Handle

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

She looked so fly in a metallic pink co-ord set featuring high-waist pants and an off-shoulder crop top

Metallic Fever

She struck a pose in this black leather co-ord and showed us how to amp things up like a true fashionista!

Leather Love

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

Taking her street style game to the next level, the Chaiyya Chaiyya star sported a chic black and white printed co-ord set and neon heels

Street-style Game Strong

Her pastel green co-ord set is perfect for an outdoor vacay look and we are all hearts for it

Vacay Style

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

Image: Pinkvilla 

At the airport, she put together a snazzy look with these white pants, a white jacket, and a casual tee underneath it

Aerodrome Fashion

Image: Pinkvilla 

She rocked a plaid co-ord set with a black crop top and bold red lips

Love For Plaids 

