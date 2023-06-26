pinkvilla
Neenaz Akhtar
Fashion
JUNE 26, 2023
Malaika Arora’s blazing blue looks
Image: Malaika Arora’s Instagram
Malaika Arora turned heads as she posed in a stunning blue strappy gown
Stunning
She turned show-stopper in a bespoke Limerick outfit
Showstopping
Image: Malaika Arora’s Instagram
Image: Tanya Ghavri’s Instagram
She served party-ready outfit inspiration in a sparkly blue bodycon midi dress
Party-ready
Image: Malaika Arora’s Instagram
Sparkles & Shine
She looked splendid in a sky-blue sequinned pantsuit by Ralph & Russo
Image: Malaika Arora’s Instagram
She is a sight to behold in this see-through navy-blue embellished gown
Blue Haze
Image: Malaika Arora’s Instagram
She dazzled in an electric blue shimmery gown by Nedret Taciroglu
Dazzling
Image: Malaika Arora’s Instagram
Malaika put her glam foot forward in a metallic blue ensemble by Amit Aggarwal
Glam Gal
Image: Malaika Arora’s Instagram
She served a bold boss-babe look in an icy-blue pantsuit
Boss Babe
Image: Maneka Harisinghani’s Instagram
Her sequined blue dress with long puff sleeves took things up a notch
Sequins Drama
Image: Maneka Harisinghani’s Instagram
She made a splash with her snazzy blue blouse and black leather pants
Snazzy
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.