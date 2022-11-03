Malaika Arora's Blingy loveSneha HiroNOV 03, 2022FashionImage: Malaika Arora InstagramPose and repeatMalaika flaunted her perfectly toned body in a shimmery bodycon gownImage: Malaika Arora InstagramLilac loveMalaika stunned in a lilac sequinned strappy top and a matching slit skirt. She styled it with metallic stilettosImage: Malaika Arora InstagramShine and shimmerMalaika made a statement in a mini tangerine dress that came with a dash of shimmerImage: Malaika Arora InstagramBold in blackMalaika chose a black sheer body-hugging gown that came with shimmery embellishmentsImage: Malaika Arora InstagramDazzling divaMalaika looked breathtaking in a rusted gold gown featuring a plunging necklineImage: Malaika Arora InstagramIn this one, Malaika wore a light green cutout mini dress that came with a dash of neon and sequinsAll things glitterImage: Malaika Arora InstagramElectrifying in blueMalaika upped the hotness quotient in a cobalt blue sparkly gown featuring a thigh-high slitImage: Malaika Arora InstagramRetro vibesThe diva dished out retro vibes as she wore a sequinned fringe dress featuring a side thigh-high slitNeon affairMalaika stunned in this neon dress entailing a skirt-like waist and it came with a drape detailingImage: Malaika Arora InstagramImage: Malaika Arora InstagramBoss babeMalaika looked like a boss babe in a purple sequinned blazer and matching pantsTHANKS FOR READING NEXT: David Schwimmer's Friends journeyClick Here