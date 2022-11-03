Heading 3

Malaika Arora's
 Blingy love

Sneha Hiro

NOV 03, 2022

Fashion

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

Pose and repeat

Malaika flaunted her perfectly toned body in a shimmery bodycon gown

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

Lilac love

Malaika stunned in a lilac sequinned strappy top and a matching slit skirt. She styled it with metallic stilettos

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

Shine and shimmer

Malaika made a statement in a mini tangerine dress that came with a dash of shimmer

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

Bold in black

Malaika chose a black sheer body-hugging gown that came with shimmery embellishments

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

Dazzling diva

Malaika looked breathtaking in a rusted gold gown featuring a plunging neckline

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

In this one, Malaika wore a light green cutout mini dress that came with a dash of neon and sequins

All things glitter

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

Electrifying in blue

Malaika upped the hotness quotient in a cobalt blue sparkly gown featuring a thigh-high slit

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

Retro vibes

The diva dished out retro vibes as she wore a sequinned fringe dress featuring a side thigh-high slit

Neon affair

Malaika stunned in this neon dress entailing a skirt-like waist and it came with a drape detailing

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

Boss babe

Malaika looked like a boss babe in a purple sequinned blazer and matching pants

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: David Schwimmer's Friends journey

Click Here