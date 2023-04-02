Malaika Arora's chic style
Source: Malaika Arora Instagram
Malaika Arora wore a lavender-hued dress and paired it with a pair of flashy heels
Lavender
Source: Malaika Arora Instagram
She wore an elegant black saree featuring a feather-styled pallu
Elegant
Source: Malaika Arora Instagram
Hot in red
She dressed up in a stylish multi-colored short dress and looked hot
Source: Malaika Arora Instagram
Malaika takes the fashion game up a notch with this pink co-ord set
Pretty in pink
Source: Malaika Arora Instagram
She wore a crop top on a pair of ripped jeans to complete this chic ensemble
Chic style
Source: Malaika Arora Instagram
Malaika raises the temperature in this black bodycon dress
Beauty in black
Source: Malaika Arora Instagram
She poses hot in this unique pantsuit
Going formal
Source: Malaika Arora Instagram
She wore a crop top with sleeves on a pair of white shorts
All white
Source: Malaika Arora Instagram
She looked gorgeous in black pants and one-shoulder satin top
Fashionista
Source: Malaika Arora Instagram
She looks like a boss lady in a bralette-style all-white outfit
Boss lady
