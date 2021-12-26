Malaika Arora's Christmas party looks
Golden girl
What's Christmas without a bit of sparkle, says Malaika in this ruffled one-shoulder golden mini dress
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
Unconventional yet stylish
Can't pick one between your metallic dress and velvet one? Malaika makes things simpler for you by amalgamating both in this thigh-high slit gown
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
Oozing glamour
Minimalists rejoice! Malaika gives you all the reason to do that in this shiny beige leather dress with a risque thigh-high slit
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
Fringe fun
You can also 'fringe' your way into the Christmas season like Malaika in this dazzling silver fringe dress with a slit at the back
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
Sexy satin dress
Can anything rival this sexiest party dress? Nah! says Malaika in a pink satin slip dress with a drape-like detail at the front
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
Just the perfect Christmas look, the actress wore a blazing red pantsuit with flock prints and paired it with straight-fit pants and a matching belt
Bombshell in red
Video: Pinkvilla
The century-old fringe flapper style is getting more risquer than ever, proves Malaika in this layered fringe silver dress
Old-world glam
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
As the temperature takes a dip, this silver pantsuit is the perfect pick to stay warm and slay it altogether!
Smashing hot
Video: Pinkvilla
For that matter, you can even slip into a black velvet dress with dramatic sleeves and style it with sparkly accessories
Smouldering in velvet
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
Party dressing got a hell lot dazzler this year with sequin dresses making a huge comeback
Diva in blue sequin gown
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
