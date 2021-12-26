Malaika Arora's Christmas party looks

JOYCE JOYSON

DEC 26, 2021

Golden girl

What's Christmas without a bit of sparkle, says Malaika in this ruffled one-shoulder golden mini dress

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

Unconventional yet stylish

Can't pick one between your metallic dress and velvet one? Malaika makes things simpler for you by amalgamating both in this thigh-high slit gown

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

Oozing glamour

Minimalists rejoice! Malaika gives you all the reason to do that in this shiny beige leather dress with a risque thigh-high slit

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

Fringe fun

You can also 'fringe' your way into the Christmas season like Malaika in this dazzling silver fringe dress with a slit at the back

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

Sexy satin dress

Can anything rival this sexiest party dress? Nah! says Malaika in a pink satin slip dress with a drape-like detail at the front

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

Just the perfect Christmas look, the actress wore a blazing red pantsuit with flock prints and paired it with straight-fit pants and a matching belt

Bombshell in red

Video: Pinkvilla

The century-old fringe flapper style is getting more risquer than ever, proves Malaika in this layered fringe silver dress

Old-world glam

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

As the temperature takes a dip, this silver pantsuit is the perfect pick to stay warm and slay it altogether!

Smashing hot

Video: Pinkvilla

For that matter, you can even slip into a black velvet dress with dramatic sleeves and style it with sparkly accessories

Smouldering in velvet

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

Party dressing got a hell lot dazzler this year with sequin dresses making a huge comeback

Diva in blue sequin gown

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

