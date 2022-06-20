Heading 3

Malaika Arora's cocktail dresses

Joyce Joyson

JUNE 20, 2022

FASHION

Image: Maneka Harisinghani / Trisha Sarang Sathaye

Malaika Arora has an envy-inducing collection of cocktail silhouettes like this green, metallic backless gown featuring a plunging cowl neckline and backless detail.

Metallic magic

Image: Maneka Harisinghani Instagram
Photo: Tejas Nerurkar

The queen of bling dazzles with all her might in a silver sequin bodycon dress that comes with a dramatic floor-touching one-sleeve and a thigh-high slit detail.

Dazzling diva

Image: Maneka Harisinghani Instagram
Photo: Trisha Sarang Sathaye

She took our breath away in this black mermaid gown that came with an asymmetrical hemline and featured fabric buttons.

Beauty in black

Image: Maneka Harisinghani Instagram
Photo: Dabboo Ratnani

No matter what, she always brings that wow factor to her look as in this white and black, patterned sequin bodycon with a semi-sheer bodice.

Pattern play

Adding a heady dose of colours to her outfit, she made our hearts flutter in this sparky rainbow bodycon dress that came with a high-neck and a thigh-grazing slit.

Colour blast

Image: Maneka Harisinghani Instagram
Photo: Tejas Nerurkar

Video: Pinkvilla

One can't undermine the potential of a dramatic red dress to shake things up! Malaika wore a tulle, plunging neckline dress that came with flared sleeves and a high-low hemline.

Bombshell in red

Image: Maneka Harisinghani Instagram
Photo: Tejas Nerurkar

Playful yet dramatic in equal measure, the diva wore a white fringed dress featuring a back cut.

Fringe fun

Image: Maneka Harisinghani Instagram
Photo: Tejas Nerurkar

We certainly feel these fringed numbers take up most of her closet. This time she went for a silver-fringed mini dress.

Shine on!

Image: Maneka Harisinghani Instagram
Photo: Tejas Nerurkar

Malaika wore a soft pink one-shoulder, draped-style sequin gown off-set with a slit.

Pleasing pastels

Image: Maneka Harisinghani Instagram
Photo: Trisha Sarang Sathaye

Lastly, she looked mind-blowing in this off-shoulder, silver metallic dress with a plunging neckline featuring peplum-style detail at the waist.

Smouldering

