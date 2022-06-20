Heading 3
Malaika Arora's cocktail dresses
Joyce Joyson
JUNE 20, 2022
FASHION
Image: Maneka Harisinghani / Trisha Sarang Sathaye
Malaika Arora has an envy-inducing collection of cocktail silhouettes like this green, metallic backless gown featuring a plunging cowl neckline and backless detail.
Metallic magic
Image: Maneka Harisinghani Instagram
Photo: Tejas Nerurkar
The queen of bling dazzles with all her might in a silver sequin bodycon dress that comes with a dramatic floor-touching one-sleeve and a thigh-high slit detail.
Dazzling diva
Image: Maneka Harisinghani Instagram
Photo: Trisha Sarang Sathaye
She took our breath away in this black mermaid gown that came with an asymmetrical hemline and featured fabric buttons.
Beauty in black
Image: Maneka Harisinghani Instagram
Photo: Dabboo Ratnani
No matter what, she always brings that wow factor to her look as in this white and black, patterned sequin bodycon with a semi-sheer bodice.
Pattern play
Adding a heady dose of colours to her outfit, she made our hearts flutter in this sparky rainbow bodycon dress that came with a high-neck and a thigh-grazing slit.
Colour blast
Image: Maneka Harisinghani Instagram
Photo: Tejas Nerurkar
Video: Pinkvilla
One can't undermine the potential of a dramatic red dress to shake things up! Malaika wore a tulle, plunging neckline dress that came with flared sleeves and a high-low hemline.
Bombshell in red
Image: Maneka Harisinghani Instagram
Photo: Tejas Nerurkar
Playful yet dramatic in equal measure, the diva wore a white fringed dress featuring a back cut.
Fringe fun
Image: Maneka Harisinghani Instagram
Photo: Tejas Nerurkar
We certainly feel these fringed numbers take up most of her closet. This time she went for a silver-fringed mini dress.
Shine on!
Image: Maneka Harisinghani Instagram
Photo: Tejas Nerurkar
Malaika wore a soft pink one-shoulder, draped-style sequin gown off-set with a slit.
Pleasing pastels
Image: Maneka Harisinghani Instagram
Photo: Trisha Sarang Sathaye
Lastly, she looked mind-blowing in this off-shoulder, silver metallic dress with a plunging neckline featuring peplum-style detail at the waist.
Smouldering
