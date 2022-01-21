Fashion
Neenaz Akhtar
Jan 21, 2022
Malaika Arora's coolest gym looks
Gym-ready
Malaika showed off her toned frame in grey yoga tights and a u-neck pink sports bra
Image: Pinkvilla
Her pink and white tie-dye tights with cropped hemline are too cool for the gym!
Image: Pinkvilla
Tie-dye For The Win
Pop of Neon
She does not shy away from wearing fluorescent shades to the gym and this neon t-shirt serves proof
Image: Pinkvilla
Black & White Cool
Making a cool case for black and white, she picked out printed black and white leggings to style with an all-black sweatshirt
Image: Pinkvilla
Her choice of accessories such as these pink sports shoes and tinted shades exudes cool vibes!
Image: Pinkvilla
Quirky Accessories
Perfect to show off a toned midriff, a cropped black sweatshirt with a high neck is what Mala prefers for the gym
Image: Pinkvilla
All-black Never Gets Old
Cool Coordinates
Her high-neck sports bra with multicoloured and coordinated yoga tights make for yet another stylish gym look
Image: Pinkvilla
She keeps things fuss-free in off-white runner shorts and a striped black tank top
Image: Pinkvilla
Sporty Look
Once in a while, she prefers to throw a jacket over her casual activewear
Image: Pinkvilla
Perfect Activewear
She keeps things simple and casual in black yoga tights from Reebok and a long white tee
Image: Pinkvilla
Never Boring
