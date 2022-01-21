Fashion

Malaika Arora's coolest gym looks

Gym-ready

Malaika showed off her toned frame in grey yoga tights and a u-neck pink sports bra

Her pink and white tie-dye tights with cropped hemline are too cool for the gym!

Tie-dye For The Win

Pop of Neon

She does not shy away from wearing fluorescent shades to the gym and this neon t-shirt serves proof

Black & White Cool

Making a cool case for black and white, she picked out printed black and white leggings to style with an all-black sweatshirt

Her choice of accessories such as these pink sports shoes and tinted shades exudes cool vibes!

Quirky Accessories

Perfect to show off a toned midriff, a cropped black sweatshirt with a high neck is what Mala prefers for the gym

All-black Never Gets Old

Cool Coordinates

Her high-neck sports bra with multicoloured and coordinated yoga tights make for yet another stylish gym look

She keeps things fuss-free in off-white runner shorts and a striped black tank top

Sporty Look

Once in a while, she prefers to throw a jacket over her casual activewear

Perfect Activewear

She keeps things simple and casual in black yoga tights from Reebok and a long white tee

Never Boring

