JOYCE JOYSON

MAR 30, 2022

Malaika Arora's dramatic eye makeup 

Malaika Arora proves that you really don't need loud colours to make a statement. She went for soft, shimmery pink eyeshadow, a bold liner, and lots of mascara

Simply striking

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

Metallic smokey eyes

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

Smokey eyes with nude lips are called classic for a reason and we couldn't agree more

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

Gold, shimmery eyeshadow and well-defined eyes, isn't this the perfect look to get you in the party mood?

Gold lids

Image: Maneka Harisinghani Instagram

A soft gold eyeshadow traced across the lids, groomed brows and mascara-laden lashes look subtle yet glamorous

Soft-gold lids

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

The actress elevated her bronze makeup with smokey eyes, neatly drawn eyeliner and nude lips

Drama on!

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

Malaika Arora went with mascara-heavy lashes and rose gold glitter eyeshadow, don't you undermine its power to make you look glamorous when tied with red lips

Soft-glam look

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

Extended, purple shimmery eye shadow combined with silver eyeshadow on inner accents looks so refreshing yet gorgeous

Purple eyeshadow

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

Tired of the usual black smokey eyes? Give it a fun twist by opting for green smokey eyes like Malaika

Smokey green eyes

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

Silver eyeshadow is hardly groundbreaking, but Malaika's silver eyeliner sure is

Silver eyeliner

Image: Maneka Harisinghani Instagram

Lastly, the diva defined her eyes with subtle kohl, soft blue eyeshadow and a generous amount of mascara

 Blue eyes

