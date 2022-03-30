FASHION
JOYCE JOYSON
MAR 30, 2022
Heading 3
Malaika Arora's dramatic eye makeup
Malaika Arora proves that you really don't need loud colours to make a statement. She went for soft, shimmery pink eyeshadow, a bold liner, and lots of mascara
Simply striking
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
Metallic smokey eyes
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
Smokey eyes with nude lips are called classic for a reason and we couldn't agree more
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
Gold, shimmery eyeshadow and well-defined eyes, isn't this the perfect look to get you in the party mood?
Gold lids
Image: Maneka Harisinghani Instagram
A soft gold eyeshadow traced across the lids, groomed brows and mascara-laden lashes look subtle yet glamorous
Soft-gold lids
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
The actress elevated her bronze makeup with smokey eyes, neatly drawn eyeliner and nude lips
Drama on!
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
Malaika Arora went with mascara-heavy lashes and rose gold glitter eyeshadow, don't you undermine its power to make you look glamorous when tied with red lips
Soft-glam look
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
Extended, purple shimmery eye shadow combined with silver eyeshadow on inner accents looks so refreshing yet gorgeous
Purple eyeshadow
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
Tired of the usual black smokey eyes? Give it a fun twist by opting for green smokey eyes like Malaika
Smokey green eyes
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
Silver eyeshadow is hardly groundbreaking, but Malaika's silver eyeliner sure is
Silver eyeliner
Image: Maneka Harisinghani Instagram
Lastly, the diva defined her eyes with subtle kohl, soft blue eyeshadow and a generous amount of mascara
Blue eyes
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: 8 Ways to make your makeup summer-proof