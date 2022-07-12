Heading 3
Malaika Arora's ethnic style
Joyce Joyson
july 12, 2022
FASHION
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
Malaika Arora is known for her bling game, so it's no surprise she found a new way to wear one in a classic white hue. Case in point this sheer, embellished saree paired with a strappy blouse.
Enchanting
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
While wearing a hot pink, silk-satin saree and strappy neon blouse is no easy feat, the star somehow knows how to make it work.
Eye-popping
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
Sequin sarees are here to stay! The diva sizzles in a forest-green sequin saree styled with a dark green cut sleeve blouse featuring a plunging neckline.
Dazzling diva
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
Wearing a metallic embellished saree and a strappy sequin blouse, she accessorised it with a half-open diamond choker.
Gorgeous as ever
The diva glammed up in an ombre sequin saree in shades of beige and brown and softened the look by pairing it with a pastel bralette-style blouse.
Cocktail saree
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
Malaika relies on stylish blouses to add an oomph factor to her ethnic look, like this yellow kalidaar lehenga paired with a one-shoulder, draped-style blouse.
Radiant look
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
Looking every bit regal in a red silk saree bearing a wide gold border and square patterned motifs, paired with a plain red blouse.
Royal look
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
The Chaiyya Chaiyya star went for a powder-blue, embellished lehenga worn with a matching plunging neckline blouse and a dupatta.
Breathtakingly beautiful
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
Giving us boho-chic vibes in this red printed saree adorned with marodi embroidery and gold border, she ditched the blouse and paired it with a black crop top.
Boho style
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
Malaika firmly believes in keeping her style bold, as seen in fiery red, pre-draped embellished saree worn with a sleeveless, V-neckline blouse.
Red hot!
