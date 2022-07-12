Heading 3

Malaika Arora's ethnic style

Joyce Joyson

july 12, 2022

FASHION

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

Malaika Arora is known for her bling game, so it's no surprise she found a new way to wear one in a classic white hue. Case in point this sheer, embellished saree paired with a strappy blouse.

Enchanting

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

While wearing a hot pink, silk-satin saree and strappy neon blouse is no easy feat, the star somehow knows how to make it work.

Eye-popping

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

Sequin sarees are here to stay! The diva sizzles in a forest-green sequin saree styled with a dark green cut sleeve blouse featuring a plunging neckline.

Dazzling diva

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

Wearing a metallic embellished saree and a strappy sequin blouse, she accessorised it with a half-open diamond choker.

Gorgeous as ever

The diva glammed up in an ombre sequin saree in shades of beige and brown and softened the look by pairing it with a pastel bralette-style blouse.

Cocktail saree

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

Malaika relies on stylish blouses to add an oomph factor to her ethnic look, like this yellow kalidaar lehenga paired with a one-shoulder, draped-style blouse.

Radiant look

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

Looking every bit regal in a red silk saree bearing a wide gold border and square patterned motifs, paired with a plain red blouse.

Royal look

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

The Chaiyya Chaiyya star went for a powder-blue, embellished lehenga worn with a matching plunging neckline blouse and a dupatta.

Breathtakingly beautiful

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

Giving us boho-chic vibes in this red printed saree adorned with marodi embroidery and gold border, she ditched the blouse and paired it with a black crop top.

Boho style

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

Malaika firmly believes in keeping her style bold, as seen in fiery red, pre-draped embellished saree worn with a sleeveless, V-neckline blouse.

Red hot!

