Malaika Arora's
ethnic style
pinkvilla
Shefali Fernandes
Dec 4, 2022
FASHION
Source: Malaika Arora Instagram
Malaika Arora wore a black saree with black intricate floral work from the house of JADE by Monica and Karishma
Malaika Arora wore a satin pink Manish Malhotra saree with embroidered patti borders and paired it with a neon green strappy blouse
Malaika Arora wore a sequinned saree from Manish Malhotra and paired it with a V-neckline forest green blouse that had cut-out details
Malaika Arora wore a teal embroidered ensemble by Arpita Mehta featuring a bralette, skirt and dupatta
Malaika Arora wore an ice-blue embellished lehenga from Manish Malhotra
Malaika Arora wore a heavily embroidered gold saree from Manish Malhotra and paired it with a backless sequinned bralette
Malaika Arora opted for a red drape with geometric patterns in blue and paired it with a round-neck black blouse
Malaika Arora wore a high neck full sleeves black crop top and teamed it up with a metallic rose golden crushed material lehenga skirt
Malaika Arora wore an emerald green embroidered lehenga and paired it with a golden blouse
Malaika Arora wore a multicoloured saree by Ritu Kumar and looked stunning as ever
