Malaika Arora's
ethnic style

Shefali Fernandes

Dec 4, 2022

FASHION

Source: Malaika Arora Instagram

Malaika Arora wore a black saree with black intricate floral work from the house of JADE by Monica and Karishma

Hot in black

Source: Malaika Arora Instagram

Malaika Arora wore a satin pink Manish Malhotra saree with embroidered patti borders and paired it with a neon green strappy blouse

Popping in pink

Source: Malaika Arora Instagram

Malaika Arora wore a sequinned saree from Manish Malhotra and paired it with a V-neckline forest green blouse that had cut-out details

Dazzling diva

Source: Malaika Arora Instagram

Malaika Arora wore a teal embroidered ensemble by Arpita Mehta featuring a bralette, skirt and dupatta

Enchanting

Source: Malaika Arora Instagram

Malaika Arora wore an ice-blue embellished lehenga from Manish Malhotra

Stunning in blue

Source: Malaika Arora Instagram

Malaika Arora wore a heavily embroidered gold saree from Manish Malhotra and paired it with a backless sequinned bralette

The gold number

Source: Malaika Arora Instagram

Malaika Arora opted for a red drape with geometric patterns in blue and paired it with a round-neck black blouse

Boho vibes

Source: Malaika Arora Instagram

Malaika Arora wore a high neck full sleeves black crop top and teamed it up with a metallic rose golden crushed material lehenga skirt

Slaying in golden

Source: Malaika Arora Instagram

Malaika Arora wore an emerald green embroidered lehenga and paired it with a golden blouse

Dreamy in green

Source: Malaika Arora Instagram

Malaika Arora wore a multicoloured saree by Ritu Kumar and looked stunning as ever

Stunning as ever

