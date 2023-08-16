Heading 3

August 16, 2023

Malaika Arora’s fab looks in a saree

Turning Heads

Malaika Arora turned heads as she posed in a beautiful lime green saree by Anita Dongre

Image: Aastha Sharma’s Instagram 

Exquisite 

She served some exquisite fashion goals in a semi-sheer lacey black saree 

Image: Malaika Arora’s Instagram

Pop Of Pink 

She looked stunning as always in a beautiful, bright pink saree 

Image: Malaika Arora’s Instagram

Golden Girl 

She made a stunning style statement in a gold cocktail drape

Image: Malaika Arora’s Instagram

Dazzler 

The Chhaiya Chhaiya star was draped to perfection in a multi-sequined saree and a cut-sleeve blouse

Image: Malaika Arora’s Instagram

Delightful 

Malaika served an iconic desi look in this dainty feather and pearl saree

Image: Malaika Arora’s Instagram

Glamorous 

She amped things up in a feather-grazed saree by Manish Malhotra

Image: Malaika Arora’s Instagram

Stunning 

This ginger bronze saree featuring sequins looked splendid on her 

Image: Malaika Arora’s Instagram

White Delight 

She is a delight in this sheer white saree with sequinned white waves 

Image: Malaika Arora’s Instagram

Oomph Factor

She exuded oomph in a new-age sparkly saree gown by Gaurav Gupta

Image: Malaika Arora’s Instagram

