pinkvilla
Neenaz Akhtar
Fashion
August 16, 2023
Malaika Arora’s fab looks in a saree
Turning Heads
Malaika Arora turned heads as she posed in a beautiful lime green saree by Anita Dongre
Image: Aastha Sharma’s Instagram
Exquisite
She served some exquisite fashion goals in a semi-sheer lacey black saree
Image: Malaika Arora’s Instagram
Pop Of Pink
She looked stunning as always in a beautiful, bright pink saree
Image: Malaika Arora’s Instagram
Golden Girl
She made a stunning style statement in a gold cocktail drape
Image: Malaika Arora’s Instagram
Dazzler
The Chhaiya Chhaiya star was draped to perfection in a multi-sequined saree and a cut-sleeve blouse
Image: Malaika Arora’s Instagram
Delightful
Malaika served an iconic desi look in this dainty feather and pearl saree
Image: Malaika Arora’s Instagram
Glamorous
She amped things up in a feather-grazed saree by Manish Malhotra
Image: Malaika Arora’s Instagram
Stunning
This ginger bronze saree featuring sequins looked splendid on her
Image: Malaika Arora’s Instagram
White Delight
She is a delight in this sheer white saree with sequinned white waves
Image: Malaika Arora’s Instagram
Oomph Factor
She exuded oomph in a new-age sparkly saree gown by Gaurav Gupta
Image: Malaika Arora’s Instagram
