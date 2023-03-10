Heading 3

Malaika Arora’s glam quotient in gowns

Neenaz Akhtar

Fashion

mar 10, 2023

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

The diva showed off her statuesque figure in this stunning black David Koma London ensemble

Stunner

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

Malaika turned heads as she posed in a stunning white Gaurav Gupta gown

Turning Heads

Image: Maneka Harisinghani Instagram

Malla looks drop-dead gorgeous in a red gown with sensuous cut-outs along the neckline

Red Hot

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

She looked stunning in a luxe golden and beige embellished gown from Yas Couture X Elie Madi 

Jaw-Dropping

Image: Maneka Harisinghani Instagram

The Chaiyya Chaiyya star exuded glam in a shimmery golden gown with a thigh-high slit

Glam Quotient

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

Her metallic Rat & Boa cocktail gown with a deep plunging neckline is phenomenal

Metallic Charm

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

She brought the right amount of sass in a sparkly bodycon gown by Yousef Al Jasmi

Sparkle & Shine

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

Malaika looked like a vision in this dramatic white off-shoulder gown

Delightful White

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

She looked flawless in this electric blue floor-length Nedret Taciroglu gown

Fashionable Blues

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

She dialled up the drama in a stunning pleated gown

High On Glam

