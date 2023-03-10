Malaika Arora’s glam quotient in gowns
pinkvilla
Neenaz Akhtar
Fashion
mar 10, 2023
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
The diva showed off her statuesque figure in this stunning black David Koma London ensemble
Stunner
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
Malaika turned heads as she posed in a stunning white Gaurav Gupta gown
Turning Heads
Image: Maneka Harisinghani Instagram
Malla looks drop-dead gorgeous in a red gown with sensuous cut-outs along the neckline
Red Hot
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
She looked stunning in a luxe golden and beige embellished gown from Yas Couture X Elie Madi
Jaw-Dropping
Image: Maneka Harisinghani Instagram
The Chaiyya Chaiyya star exuded glam in a shimmery golden gown with a thigh-high slit
Glam Quotient
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
Her metallic Rat & Boa cocktail gown with a deep plunging neckline is phenomenal
Metallic Charm
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
She brought the right amount of sass in a sparkly bodycon gown by Yousef Al Jasmi
Sparkle & Shine
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
Malaika looked like a vision in this dramatic white off-shoulder gown
Delightful White
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
She looked flawless in this electric blue floor-length Nedret Taciroglu gown
Fashionable Blues
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
She dialled up the drama in a stunning pleated gown
High On Glam
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.