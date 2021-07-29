lehenga looks
gorgeous
Malaika Arora's July 29, 2021
For last year’s Diwali festivities, Malaika Arora had picked out a scarlet Anamika Khanna lehenga that reminded us of her unforgettable ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’ costume!
Malaika then donned a full-sleeve black crop top with a high-waisted metallic rose golden lehenga skirt for another festive-ready look
Her red mirror work lehenga from Seema Khan’s Decadence Fall Festive 2019 collection was all things glam and fresh!
Arora set the ramp on fire as she turned showstopper for Diya Rajvvir in a dramatic sleeve maroon blouse and a matching lehenga skirt with a front slit
The diva looked divine in this old rose pink hand embroidered lehenga embellished with sequins, cutdana and pearls detailing
Her heavily embellished gold sequin lehenga by Tarun Tahiliani was all things stunning and glamorous!
In a dazzling red bustier blouse and a flowy embellished skirt with zardosi and embroidery work all over, Malaika looked heavenly!
For the wedding celebration of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta, Malla picked out a heavy dusted gold lehenga with intricate mirror work
She upped the desi glamour quotient in an icy blue ensemble from Manish Malhotra’s collection, Tabān
And this gorgeous look of Malaika in a sunshine yellow offbeat lehenga left us floored!
