Malaika Arora's

gorgeous red outfits

Sakshi
 Singh

SEPT 27, 2022

FASHION

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

If you like fusion fashion, this Anamika Khanna boho ethnic ensemble of a red skirt and a blouse will look amazing on you

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

Give your wardrobe a touch of royalty and elegance with this Malaika Arora-inspired red strapless gown

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

If sarees are more your style, consider this traditional red patterned silk saree accessorized with tiered necklaces

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

A crimson and white embroidered lehenga combined with a matha-patti and a choker would make a stunning evening ensemble

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

Looking for a look that isn't all red? Then this Malaika-inspired red and blue patterned saree with golden borders would be perfect for you

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

And if you like embroidered lehengas, you should definitely check out Varun Chakkilam's crimson lehenga with silver embroidery

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

This red satin saree coupled with an amazingly lovely metallic blouse can be an excellent choice for a modern yet ethnic festival ensemble

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

For your next red ensemble, look absolutely stunning in this Malaika-inspired red evening gown with a great neckline and gorgeous train

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

If you want to keep it simple and elegant, look to Malaika's red patterned suit combined with a deep crimson skirt for a gorgeous festive look

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

And if you have a modern and trendy vibe, you should definitely check out this tulle low-high dress with a v-neckline

