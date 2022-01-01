Malaika Arora's
gorgeous red outfits
If you like fusion fashion, this Anamika Khanna boho ethnic ensemble of a red skirt and a blouse will look amazing on you
Give your wardrobe a touch of royalty and elegance with this Malaika Arora-inspired red strapless gown
If sarees are more your style, consider this traditional red patterned silk saree accessorized with tiered necklaces
A crimson and white embroidered lehenga combined with a matha-patti and a choker would make a stunning evening ensemble
Looking for a look that isn't all red? Then this Malaika-inspired red and blue patterned saree with golden borders would be perfect for you
And if you like embroidered lehengas, you should definitely check out Varun Chakkilam's crimson lehenga with silver embroidery
This red satin saree coupled with an amazingly lovely metallic blouse can be an excellent choice for a modern yet ethnic festival ensemble
For your next red ensemble, look absolutely stunning in this Malaika-inspired red evening gown with a great neckline and gorgeous train
If you want to keep it simple and elegant, look to Malaika's red patterned suit combined with a deep crimson skirt for a gorgeous festive look
And if you have a modern and trendy vibe, you should definitely check out this tulle low-high dress with a v-neckline
