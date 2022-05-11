Fashion

may 11, 2022

Malaika Arora's guide to party dressing

Pattern play

Image: Maneka Harisinghani Instagram  Photo: Dabboo Ratnani

Malaika Arora is unbeatable when it comes to nailing the party look. Here she went for a black and white patterned bodycon with sequins all over

Dual-toned gown

Image: Maneka Harisinghani Instagram 
Photo: Swapnil Kore

Boring isn't a word that exists in the actress's sartorial dictionary. To switch things up, she went for a dual-tone silver and gold glittery gown and looked terrific!

Nothing says party-ready more than a red sequin gown! It features full sleeves, a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit

Image: Maneka Harisinghani Instagram   
Photo: Tejas Nerurkar

Bombshell in red

With sequinned silhouettes becoming a legit thing, Malaika gave it a colourful spin by donning a rainbow-coloured bodycon dress with a slit

Image: Maneka Harisinghani Instagram
Photo: Tejas Nerurkar

Rainbow colours

All those who favour pastel hues, say aye! The diva sizzled in the lavender bodycon gown with a high neck and keyhole detail

Lavender love

Video: Pinkvilla

Fringe fun

Image: Maneka Harisinghani Instagram
 Photo: Tejas Nerurkar

A white-fringed shimmery dress that looks equal parts playful and dramatic, this full-sleeved number came with a back slit

Video: Pinkvilla

Pantsuit to a party? Well, why not? Malaika wore a blue and red patterned pantsuit with a matching plunging neckline bralette

Boss lady

Image: Maneka Harisinghani Instagram       Photo: Nupur Agarwal

She somehow knows to make any look work as seen here in this corset-style bodysuit, white and black feathered skirt teamed with a black tuxedo blazer

Fashionsta

Fusing two of the hottest trends of the season, the actress went for a neon mini dress doused with circular sequins that came with side cut-outs

Stunner

Image: Maneka Harisinghani Instagram
Photo: Tejas Nerurkar

Lastly, she channelled the party spirit by opting for a pale gold, one-shoulder, floor-length sequined gown with a thigh-high slit detail

Glam goddess

Image: Maneka Harisinghani Instagram 
Photo: Tejas Nerurkar

