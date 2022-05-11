Fashion
Joyce Joyson
may 11, 2022
Heading 3
Malaika Arora's guide to party dressing
Pattern play
Image: Maneka Harisinghani Instagram Photo: Dabboo Ratnani
Malaika Arora is unbeatable when it comes to nailing the party look. Here she went for a black and white patterned bodycon with sequins all over
Dual-toned gown
Image: Maneka Harisinghani Instagram
Photo: Swapnil Kore
Boring isn't a word that exists in the actress's sartorial dictionary. To switch things up, she went for a dual-tone silver and gold glittery gown and looked terrific!
Nothing says party-ready more than a red sequin gown! It features full sleeves, a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit
Image: Maneka Harisinghani Instagram
Photo: Tejas Nerurkar
Bombshell in red
With sequinned silhouettes becoming a legit thing, Malaika gave it a colourful spin by donning a rainbow-coloured bodycon dress with a slit
Image: Maneka Harisinghani Instagram
Photo: Tejas Nerurkar
Rainbow colours
All those who favour pastel hues, say aye! The diva sizzled in the lavender bodycon gown with a high neck and keyhole detail
Lavender love
Video: Pinkvilla
Fringe fun
Image: Maneka Harisinghani Instagram
Photo: Tejas Nerurkar
A white-fringed shimmery dress that looks equal parts playful and dramatic, this full-sleeved number came with a back slit
Video: Pinkvilla
Pantsuit to a party? Well, why not? Malaika wore a blue and red patterned pantsuit with a matching plunging neckline bralette
Boss lady
Image: Maneka Harisinghani Instagram Photo: Nupur Agarwal
She somehow knows to make any look work as seen here in this corset-style bodysuit, white and black feathered skirt teamed with a black tuxedo blazer
Fashionsta
Fusing two of the hottest trends of the season, the actress went for a neon mini dress doused with circular sequins that came with side cut-outs
Stunner
Image: Maneka Harisinghani Instagram
Photo: Tejas Nerurkar
Lastly, she channelled the party spirit by opting for a pale gold, one-shoulder, floor-length sequined gown with a thigh-high slit detail
Glam goddess
Image: Maneka Harisinghani Instagram
Photo: Tejas Nerurkar
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Nushrratt Bharuccha's style streak
Click Here