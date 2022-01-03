Fashion

03 DEC , 2022

Malaika Arora's hottest looks so far

Ravishing as always

Always the one to raise the temperature instantly, Malaika Arora looked ravishing in a black velvet-leather dress with a thigh high slit!

Image: Malaika Arora instagram

Million bucks

She looked like a million bucks in a mini golden dress that hugged her body in the right places and showed off her toned legs!

Image: Malaika Arora instagram

Stealing the thunder since forever

In a candy pink satin dress with a deep cowl neck, she ensured that the spotlight followed her wherever she went!

Image: Malaika Arora instagram

Treat to sore eyes

Her stunning look in a shimmery black translucent dress is an absolute treat to sore eyes!

Image: Malaika Arora instagram

Gorgeous like no one

Showing off her gorgeous curves, Malaika left us gasping at her stunning look in abody-hugging shimmery gown by Naeem Khan

Image: Malaika Arora instagram

Stunner in a tulle gown

In a lilac Marchesa gown with sheer panels, a high slit and shimmering floral detailing, the actress made our jaws drop to the floor!

Image: Maneka Harisinghani instagram

Desi diva

Even in a desi number like this one, her looks are hard to get over with!

Image: Malaika Arora instagram

Redefining glamour

She redefined glamour in a molten metallic strapless gown with a thigh-high slit, designed by Ślubne Atelier Or Or

Image: Malaika Arora instagram

Sizzling diva

Blowing our minds away with yet another ravishing look, she looked alluring in a shimmery sheer dress with embroidered florals and glitter details

Image: Malaika Arora instagram

Chic yet alluring

In a leopard print bodyfit dress, she showed us how to keep things chic and alluring at the same time!

Image: Malaika Arora instagram

