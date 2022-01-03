Fashion
Neenaz Akhtar
AUTHOR
03 DEC , 2022
Malaika Arora's hottest looks so far
Ravishing as always
Always the one to raise the temperature instantly, Malaika Arora looked ravishing in a black velvet-leather dress with a thigh high slit!
Image: Malaika Arora instagram
Million bucks
She looked like a million bucks in a mini golden dress that hugged her body in the right places and showed off her toned legs!
Image: Malaika Arora instagram
Stealing the thunder since forever
In a candy pink satin dress with a deep cowl neck, she ensured that the spotlight followed her wherever she went!
Image: Malaika Arora instagram
Treat to sore eyes
Her stunning look in a shimmery black translucent dress is an absolute treat to sore eyes!
Image: Malaika Arora instagram
Gorgeous like no one
Showing off her gorgeous curves, Malaika left us gasping at her stunning look in abody-hugging shimmery gown by Naeem Khan
Image: Malaika Arora instagram
Stunner in a tulle gown
In a lilac Marchesa gown with sheer panels, a high slit and shimmering floral detailing, the actress made our jaws drop to the floor!
Image: Maneka Harisinghani instagram
Desi diva
Even in a desi number like this one, her looks are hard to get over with!
Image: Malaika Arora instagram
Redefining glamour
She redefined glamour in a molten metallic strapless gown with a thigh-high slit, designed by Ślubne Atelier Or Or
Image: Malaika Arora instagram
Sizzling diva
Blowing our minds away with yet another ravishing look, she looked alluring in a shimmery sheer dress with embroidered florals and glitter details
Image: Malaika Arora instagram
Chic yet alluring
In a leopard print bodyfit dress, she showed us how to keep things chic and alluring at the same time!
Image: Malaika Arora instagram
