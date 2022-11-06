Heading 3

Malaika Arora's love for black outfits

Shefali Fernandes

Nov 06, 2022

Fashion

Source: Malaika Arora Instagram

    Desi girl

Malaika Arora wore a black saree from the shelves of JADE by Monica and Karishma. She paired it with a long-sleeve sheer lacy blouse

Source: Malaika Arora Instagram

  All-black

The star adorned a beautiful body-fitted gown by Zeena Zaki and accentuated the look with a shimmery necklace

Source: Malaika Arora Instagram

 Stylish in turtleneck dress

Malaika Arora wore a turtleneck mini-dress by Toni Matičevski. It also featured a bottom leading into a black and white draped skirt

Source: Malaika Arora Instagram

   Love for velvet

The diva played muse to the designer house Maison d'AngelAnn and picked a black velvet midi dress

Source: Malaika Arora Instagram

 Killing it in sheer dress

Malaika donned a black see-through gown by Sandra Mansour. She wore a black bralette and matching high-rise shorts beneath the dress

Source: Malaika Arora Instagram

  Bosslady vibes

Malaika Arora wore a full-sleeved black jacket with pleats at the hem. She layered the jacket over a nude lace corset and cigarette shorts

Source: Malaika Arora Instagram

  Uber-hot

Malaika wore a leather thigh-high slit by John Paul Ataker. It came with a drape that was visible on the velvet side

Source: Malaika Arora Instagram

 Chanelling her inner diva

She made a strong case in a stunning statement in a jumpsuit by Gaurav Gupta

Source: Malaika Arora Instagram

  Chic leather pick

Malaika wore a leather gown by Evyatar Mayor. It came with a thigh-high slit and a long cape adding more sexiness to her look

Source: Malaika Arora Instagram

   Comfy look

Dressed in a black button-down jumpsuit by The Label Life, Malaika's outfit featured a collar and a matching belt

