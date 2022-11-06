Heading 3
Malaika Arora's love for black outfits
Shefali Fernandes
Nov 06, 2022
Fashion
Source: Malaika Arora Instagram
Desi girl
Malaika Arora wore a black saree from the shelves of JADE by Monica and Karishma. She paired it with a long-sleeve sheer lacy blouse
Source: Malaika Arora Instagram
All-black
The star adorned a beautiful body-fitted gown by Zeena Zaki and accentuated the look with a shimmery necklace
Source: Malaika Arora Instagram
Stylish in turtleneck dress
Malaika Arora wore a turtleneck mini-dress by Toni Matičevski. It also featured a bottom leading into a black and white draped skirt
Source: Malaika Arora Instagram
Love for velvet
The diva played muse to the designer house Maison d'AngelAnn and picked a black velvet midi dress
Source: Malaika Arora Instagram
Killing it in sheer dress
Malaika donned a black see-through gown by Sandra Mansour. She wore a black bralette and matching high-rise shorts beneath the dress
Source: Malaika Arora Instagram
Bosslady vibes
Malaika Arora wore a full-sleeved black jacket with pleats at the hem. She layered the jacket over a nude lace corset and cigarette shorts
Source: Malaika Arora Instagram
Uber-hot
Malaika wore a leather thigh-high slit by John Paul Ataker. It came with a drape that was visible on the velvet side
Source: Malaika Arora Instagram
Chanelling her inner diva
She made a strong case in a stunning statement in a jumpsuit by Gaurav Gupta
Source: Malaika Arora Instagram
Chic leather pick
Malaika wore a leather gown by Evyatar Mayor. It came with a thigh-high slit and a long cape adding more sexiness to her look
Source: Malaika Arora Instagram
Comfy look
Dressed in a black button-down jumpsuit by The Label Life, Malaika's outfit featured a collar and a matching belt