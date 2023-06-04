Heading 3

Malaika Arora’s stunning desi looks

Mala and Kinnary India Instagram 

Malaika Arora looked stunning in a white feather and pearl drape

Iconic

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

She was draped to perfection in a sheer white sequinned saree

Perfection

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

The diva turned heads in an exquisite semi-sheer black saree 

glamorous 

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

She was a delight to watch in this ivory hand-embroidered choli, a draped asymmetric skirt, and an abstract floral-print cape

Stunning

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

She grabbed all eyeballs as she posed in a bespoke white chikankari lehenga 

Jaw-dropping

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

This bold and beautiful floral lehenga looked fabulous on her

Modern Lines

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

The Chaiyya Chaiyya star left us mesmerised in a scarlet Anamika Khanna lehenga 

Scarlet Love

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

She dazzled in a multi-sequined saree and a cut-sleeve forest green blouse

Dazzler 

Image: Manish Malhotra World Instagram

Malaika took things up a notch in a fluid and festive feather-grazed Manish Malhotra saree

Statement Style

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram 

She redefined bridal style in a red bustier blouse and a flowy embellished lehenga skirt

Bridal Avatar 

