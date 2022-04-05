Fashion

Neenaz Akhtar

apr 05, 2022

Malaika Arora's stylish airport looks

Keeping It Cool

Image: Pinkvilla

Malaika made a super cool statement with her outfit at the airport as she walked down in a pair of baggy jeans, a sports bra, and a white shirt

Athleisure Goals

Image: Pinkvilla

She opted for an athleisure set that comprised of a neutral-hued sports bra and matching trousers that she topped off with a jacket, making for the coolest airport look!

She definitely took things up a notch as she stepped out wearing a pair of ripped jeans, a white sports bra, and an oversized orange blazer!

Image: Pinkvilla

Best Of Both Worlds

Mala struck the perfect balance of comfort and chic as she walked down in a floral-print sweatsuit and sporty white shoes

Comfy Chic

Image: Pinkvilla

She exuded major cool boss-lady vibes in an oversized blue and white pantsuit set that she teamed with a white tube top

Image: Pinkvilla

Coolest Bosslady

Quick Stylish Upgrade

Image: Pinkvilla

The Chaiyya Chaiyya star gave a quick upgrade to basic jeans and top combo by pairing it with a Gucci bomber jacket and black sunglasses

Image: Pinkvilla

She then took the all-black route by opting for black skinny pants, an oversized black pullover, and black boots to keep her look easy yet fierce

All-black Style 

Image: Pinkvilla

She looked like she meant business as she was decked up in straight-cut pants, a printed tank top, and a long black overcoat top it all

Flawless Always

Image: Pinkvilla

Her stylish look in a pair of red leather jeggings and a multicoloured pullover is on point!

Jet-Set Style

Image: Pinkvilla

She brought her desi game to the airport as she decked up in bright red palazzo pants and an asymmetrical long kurta

Desi Style

