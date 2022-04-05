Fashion
Malaika Arora's stylish airport looks
Keeping It Cool
Image: Pinkvilla
Malaika made a super cool statement with her outfit at the airport as she walked down in a pair of baggy jeans, a sports bra, and a white shirt
Athleisure Goals
Image: Pinkvilla
She opted for an athleisure set that comprised of a neutral-hued sports bra and matching trousers that she topped off with a jacket, making for the coolest airport look!
She definitely took things up a notch as she stepped out wearing a pair of ripped jeans, a white sports bra, and an oversized orange blazer!
Image: Pinkvilla
Best Of Both Worlds
Mala struck the perfect balance of comfort and chic as she walked down in a floral-print sweatsuit and sporty white shoes
Comfy Chic
Image: Pinkvilla
She exuded major cool boss-lady vibes in an oversized blue and white pantsuit set that she teamed with a white tube top
Image: Pinkvilla
Coolest Bosslady
Quick Stylish Upgrade
Image: Pinkvilla
The Chaiyya Chaiyya star gave a quick upgrade to basic jeans and top combo by pairing it with a Gucci bomber jacket and black sunglasses
Image: Pinkvilla
She then took the all-black route by opting for black skinny pants, an oversized black pullover, and black boots to keep her look easy yet fierce
All-black Style
Image: Pinkvilla
She looked like she meant business as she was decked up in straight-cut pants, a printed tank top, and a long black overcoat top it all
Flawless Always
Image: Pinkvilla
Her stylish look in a pair of red leather jeggings and a multicoloured pullover is on point!
Jet-Set Style
Image: Pinkvilla
She brought her desi game to the airport as she decked up in bright red palazzo pants and an asymmetrical long kurta
Desi Style
