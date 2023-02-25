Malaika-Sara: Celebs In Gym Outfit
pinkvilla
Arpita Sarkar
Fashion
FEB 25, 2023
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Sara Ali Khan opted for an all-white outfit
Sara Ali Khan
Video Source: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
Shilpa Shetty hits the gym wearing this yellow halter neck top and printed leggings
Shilpa Shetty
Anushka Sharma Inspired Hairstyle
Kiara-Nora: Celebs In Fish Cut Dresses
Video Source: Soha Ali Khan Instagram
Soha Ali Khan shows her military level workouts wearing this pink printed gym wear
Soha Ali Khan
Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram
Deepika Padukone chose a white sports bra and striped leggings
Deepika Padukone
Video Source: Kiara Advani Instagram
Kiara Advani wore an ash sports bra and black gym leggings
Kiara Advani
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor wore a blackish sports bra and shorts
Janhvi Kapoor
Image: Pinkvilla
Malaika Arora flaunts her toned abs in this stylish blush pink one-shoulder sports bra and matching loose pants
Malaika Arora
Video Source: Pooja Hegde Instagram
Pooja Hegde went for red colour gym outfit
Pooja Hegde
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Shanaya Kapoor looks hot in white sports bra and gray shorts
Shanaya Kapoor
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.