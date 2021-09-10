in gorgeous outfits
Malavika Mohanan Sep
10, 2021
Oh-so-pretty! Malavika opted for a powdered blue off-shoulder top and teamed it with white flared pants and kitten heels
Floral delight! She looks chic in this smocked midi dress with floral prints
She scorched up things in the grey bralette top paired with denim shorts and a patterned shrug. Those layered chains looked endearing too!
Keeping it edgy and cool, the diva poses in a printed co-ord set paired with a lacy bralette top
Malavika slipped into a strappy printed dress as she posed by the pool
Here, she looks super-hot in the white crop top paired with a ruched colourful dress with a thigh-high slit
The ‘Beyond the Clouds’ actress rocks the all-black look featuring a black shirt with a hint of white, flashy pants, and block heels
The actress look striking in this fuchsia strapless gown with a thigh-high slit by Gaby Charbachy. She finished off her look with shining accessories
Polka-fun! The ‘Petta’ actress looks lovely in a single-shoulder polka printed dress from designer Gauri & Nainika
She looks cheerful in this one-piece dress with tropical prints paired with a matching shrug and strappy heels. We loved the drama created by gusty winds!
