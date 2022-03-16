Fashion
JOYCE JOYSON
MAR 16, 2022
Malavika Mohanan’s earring collection
Hoops
Malavika Mohanan veers towards classic, minimal style like these chunky brown hoops that go seamlessly with her beige pantsuit
Image: Malavika Mohanan Instagram
But that doesn't mean she sticks to a particular style. The diva loves to experiment and wear enduring pieces like this floral-style, pearl-studded chandbalis
Image: Malavika Mohanan Instagram
Pearl earrings
The Master actress also breathes confidence into timeless, large and thick gold earrings to elevate her look
Image: Malavika Mohanan Instagram
Gold glam
When in ethnics, she clearly favours chandbalis, such as these avant-garde pieces enriched with pearls
Favourite earrings
Image: Malavika Mohanan Instagram
Malavika lights up her lobe by donning tear-drop-shaped, diamond earrings with an emerald drop inside
Layered earrings
Image: Malavika Mohanan Instagram
Elegant and charming, pearl drops accented with gold look ultra-modern
Pearl drop earrings
Image: Malavika Mohanan Instagram
Lightweight and mesmeric, square-shaped emerald studs are just the must-have pieces
Emerald studs
Image: Malavika Mohanan Instagram
To complement her desi style, the actress wore dangler-style silver-oxidised jhumkas
Silver jhumkas
Image: Ami Patel instagram
Next, she adds drama to her look by opting for modish earrings in shades of blue and red that match with her outfit
Chic style
Image: Malavika Mohanan Instagram
Lastly, the diva took our breath away in these gold chain dangler earrings with green stone drops
Dangler earrings
Image: Malavika Mohanan Instagram
