Fashion

JOYCE JOYSON

MAR 16, 2022

Malavika Mohanan’s earring collection

Heading 3

Hoops

Malavika Mohanan veers towards classic, minimal style like these chunky brown hoops that go seamlessly with her beige pantsuit

Image: Malavika Mohanan Instagram

But that doesn't mean she sticks to a particular style. The diva loves to experiment and wear enduring pieces like this floral-style, pearl-studded chandbalis

Image: Malavika Mohanan Instagram

Pearl earrings

The Master actress also breathes confidence into timeless, large and thick gold earrings to elevate her look

Image: Malavika Mohanan Instagram

Gold glam

When in ethnics, she clearly favours chandbalis, such as these avant-garde pieces enriched with pearls

Favourite earrings

Image: Malavika Mohanan Instagram

Malavika lights up her lobe by donning tear-drop-shaped, diamond earrings with an emerald drop inside

Layered earrings

Image: Malavika Mohanan Instagram

Elegant and charming, pearl drops accented with gold look ultra-modern

Pearl drop earrings

Image: Malavika Mohanan Instagram

Lightweight and mesmeric, square-shaped emerald studs are just the must-have pieces

Emerald studs

Image: Malavika Mohanan Instagram

To complement her desi style, the actress wore dangler-style silver-oxidised jhumkas

Silver jhumkas

Image: Ami Patel instagram

Next, she adds drama to her look by opting for modish earrings in shades of blue and red that match with her outfit

Chic style

Image: Malavika Mohanan Instagram

Lastly, the diva took our breath away in these gold chain dangler earrings with green stone drops

Dangler earrings

Image: Malavika Mohanan Instagram

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT : Shraddha Kapoor in summer-ready dresses

Click Here