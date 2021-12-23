Malavika Mohanan’s gorgeous ethnic drops

FASHION

JOYCE JOYSON

AUTHOR

DEC 23, 2021

Dazzling in saree

A glamorous wine-hued sequin saree, paired with a sleeveless blouse, is all you need to outshine everyone at the cocktail party

Image: Malavika Mohanan Instagram

 Floral lehenga

Malavika emanates elegance in this floral-embroidered pastel pink lehenga, paired with a plunging neckline choli

Image: Malavika Mohanan Instagram 

Pretty in pink

Igniting radiance in this pink sharara set adorned with dainty embroidery, Malavika is dropping some major wedding-style inspiration

Image: Malavika Mohanan Instagram

Modern take on lehenga

Malavika made our jaws drop in this blush-pink lehenga comprising a crystal-embellished cut-out blouse and ruffled skirt with a slit

Image: Malavika Mohanan Instagram

Easy-breezy look

The actress keeps it elegant and effortless in this beige kurta set bearing floral prints

Image: Malavika Mohanan Instagram

Malavika paints a charismatic picture in this muted lehenga adorned with gold and silver embellished work

Beyond beautiful

Image: Malavika Mohanan Instagram

The actress opted for a white floor-length kurta with floral prints and styled it with a matching sheer dupatta

Floral allure

Image: Malavika Mohanan Instagram

Keeping it classy and effortless, Malavika slipped into a mint-hued lehenga with striking floral embroidery

Mint-toned lehenga

Image: Malavika Mohanan Instagram

The star went for a pink chikankari kurta and teamed it with a white palazzo

Adorable in kurta

Image: Malavika Mohanan Instagram

The diva looks like a breath of fresh air in this white anarkali suit embellished with silver gotta work

Whimsical in white

Image: Malavika Mohanan Instagram

