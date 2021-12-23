Malavika Mohanan’s gorgeous ethnic drops
FASHION
JOYCE JOYSON
AUTHOR
DEC 23, 2021
Dazzling in saree
A glamorous wine-hued sequin saree, paired with a sleeveless blouse, is all you need to outshine everyone at the cocktail party
Image: Malavika Mohanan Instagram
Floral lehenga
Malavika emanates elegance in this floral-embroidered pastel pink lehenga, paired with a plunging neckline choli
Image: Malavika Mohanan Instagram
Pretty in pink
Igniting radiance in this pink sharara set adorned with dainty embroidery, Malavika is dropping some major wedding-style inspiration
Image: Malavika Mohanan Instagram
Modern take on lehenga
Malavika made our jaws drop in this blush-pink lehenga comprising a crystal-embellished cut-out blouse and ruffled skirt with a slit
Image: Malavika Mohanan Instagram
Easy-breezy look
The actress keeps it elegant and effortless in this beige kurta set bearing floral prints
Image: Malavika Mohanan Instagram
Malavika paints a charismatic picture in this muted lehenga adorned with gold and silver embellished work
Beyond beautiful
Image: Malavika Mohanan Instagram
The actress opted for a white floor-length kurta with floral prints and styled it with a matching sheer dupatta
Floral allure
Image: Malavika Mohanan Instagram
Keeping it classy and effortless, Malavika slipped into a mint-hued lehenga with striking floral embroidery
Mint-toned lehenga
Image: Malavika Mohanan Instagram
The star went for a pink chikankari kurta and teamed it with a white palazzo
Adorable in kurta
Image: Malavika Mohanan Instagram
The diva looks like a breath of fresh air in this white anarkali suit embellished with silver gotta work
Whimsical in white
Image: Malavika Mohanan Instagram
