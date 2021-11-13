Nov 13, 2021
FASHION
Malavika Mohanan's ethnic style log
Author: Joyce Joyson
Malavika Mohanan flaunts her love for sarees by donning a silver sequinned number by Manish Malhotra paired with a braletteImage: Malavika Mohanan Instagram
Sparkling statement
Going for a stylish look, she opted for a red ruffled drape and teamed it with a matching embellished blouse and a statement belt
Ravishing in redImage: Malavika Mohanan Instagram
The actress looked her festive best in this cream-coloured half saree as she amped up the look with gajra in her hair
Traditional bestImage: Malavika Mohanan Instagram
Malavika looks every bit royal in this pink Banarasi Anarkali, accessorised with chandaballis and bindi
Absolutely RoyalImage: Malavika Mohanan Instagram
The diva looks charming in this pink half saree with a zari border, styled with a green hued skirt
Alluring in pinkImage: Malavika Mohanan Instagram
For a casual outing, the actress opted for a printed indigo blue kurta and palazzo set and styled it with a pair of silver earrings
Simply BeautifulImage: Pinkvilla
The star looks stunning in the Kerala Kasavu saree paired with a contrasting red blouse and traditional accessories
Kasavu sareeImage: Malavika Mohanan Instagram
Here, she went classic with her lovely white chikankari suit and rounded up her look with a wavy hairdo
Fetching in whiteImage: Pinkvilla
We adore her sartorial choices! Here, she wore a printed saree dipped in shades of brown with minimal makeup and a braided bun hairdo
Simply stunningImage: Pinkvilla
Yet again, she picked up a red and white half saree and amped up her look with bindi, jhumkas and bangles
Half-style sareeImage: Malavika Mohanan Instagram
Click Here
thanks for reading
next: Best looks of divas in a sweater