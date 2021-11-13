Nov 13, 2021

FASHION

Malavika Mohanan's ethnic style log

Author: Joyce Joyson

Malavika Mohanan flaunts her love for sarees by donning a silver sequinned number by Manish Malhotra paired with a bralette

Image: Malavika Mohanan Instagram

Sparkling statement

Going for a stylish look, she opted for a red ruffled drape and teamed it with a matching embellished blouse and a statement belt

Ravishing in red

Image: Malavika Mohanan Instagram

The actress looked her festive best in this cream-coloured half saree as she amped up the look with gajra in her hair

Traditional best

Image: Malavika Mohanan Instagram

Malavika looks every bit royal in this pink Banarasi Anarkali, accessorised with chandaballis and bindi

Absolutely Royal

Image: Malavika Mohanan Instagram

The diva looks charming in this pink half saree with a zari border, styled with a green hued skirt

Alluring in pink

Image: Malavika Mohanan Instagram

For a casual outing, the actress opted for a printed indigo blue kurta and palazzo set and styled it with a pair of silver earrings

Simply Beautiful

Image: Pinkvilla

The star looks stunning in the Kerala Kasavu saree paired with a contrasting red blouse and traditional accessories

Kasavu saree

Image: Malavika Mohanan Instagram

Here, she went classic with her lovely white chikankari suit and rounded up her look with a wavy hairdo

Fetching in white

Image:  Pinkvilla

We adore her sartorial choices! Here, she wore a printed saree dipped in shades of brown with minimal makeup and a braided bun hairdo

Simply stunning

Image: Pinkvilla

Yet again, she picked up a red and white half saree and amped up her look with bindi, jhumkas and bangles

Half-style saree

Image: Malavika Mohanan Instagram

