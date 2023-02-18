FEB 18, 2023
Malavika Mohanan's western wardrobe
Actress Malavika Mohanan stays on top of her fashion game. Today, we will be taking a look at the diva's western style
Image: Malavika Mohanan Instagram
A true diva
Image: Malavika Mohanan Instagram
The Maaran star makes quite a fashion statement in a short yellow dress with silver hoop earrings
Sunkissed
The stunner aces a casual look in a black crop top and baggy denim with utmost grace
Image: Malavika Mohanan Instagram
Love for denim
Take a look at the star in a sleeveless pink silk gown with silver stilettos and bling Jewellery
Image: Malavika Mohanan Instagram
The pretty pink gown
Malavika Mohanan looks drop-dead gorgeous in a black corset top, paired with a shimmery short skirt
Image: Malavika Mohanan Instagram
Bling!
The Master actress rocked the casual look in a white crop top, baggy green lowers, along with pink sports shoes
Image: Malavika Mohanan Instagram
Keeping it casual
The diva makes for a breathtaking sight in this white bodycon dress, and brown toned makeup
Image: Malavika Mohanan Instagram
Elegance personified
Malavika Mohanan looks smoldering in a black sequin dress with a thigh high slit, and her hair tied in a high bun
Image: Malavika Mohanan Instagram
Bold in black
The Petta star set the internet on fire in a vintage pantsuit and black heels
Image: Malavika Mohanan Instagram
Something about vintage suits
Doesn't she shell touristy vibes in a black T-shirt, along a brown skirt and brown leather boots
Image: Malavika Mohanan Instagram
Wanderlust
