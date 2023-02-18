FEB 18, 2023

Heading 3

Malavika Mohanan's western wardrobe

Actress Malavika Mohanan stays on top of her fashion game. Today, we will be taking a look at the diva's western style

Image: Malavika Mohanan Instagram

A true diva

Image: Malavika Mohanan Instagram

The Maaran star makes quite a fashion statement in a short yellow dress with silver hoop earrings

Sunkissed

The stunner aces a casual look in a black crop top and baggy denim with utmost grace

Image: Malavika Mohanan Instagram

Love for denim

Take a look at the star in a sleeveless pink silk gown with silver stilettos and bling Jewellery

Image: Malavika Mohanan Instagram

The pretty pink gown

Malavika Mohanan looks drop-dead gorgeous in a black corset top, paired with a shimmery short skirt

Image: Malavika Mohanan Instagram

Bling!

The Master actress rocked the casual look in a white crop top, baggy green lowers, along with pink sports shoes

Image: Malavika Mohanan Instagram

Keeping it casual

The diva makes for a breathtaking sight in this white bodycon dress, and brown toned makeup

Image: Malavika Mohanan Instagram

Elegance personified

Malavika Mohanan looks smoldering in a black sequin dress with a thigh high slit, and her hair tied in a high bun

Image: Malavika Mohanan Instagram

Bold in black

The Petta star set the internet on fire in a vintage pantsuit and black heels

Image: Malavika Mohanan Instagram

Something about vintage suits

Doesn't she shell touristy vibes in a black T-shirt, along a brown skirt and brown leather boots

Image: Malavika Mohanan Instagram

Wanderlust

