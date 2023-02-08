Heading 3

Male K-pop Idols’ dashing looks in black

Vedangi Joshi

feb 8, 2023

Entertainment 

 Image Credit: V’s Instagram


BTS’ V looks like a charming prince 

Those eyes are enough to make anyone go crazy about him 

Kai 

 Image Credit: Kai’s Instagram

Image Credit: S.Coups’s Instagram

SEVENTEEN’s S.Coups has angelic beauty 

S.Coups 

Image Credit: Mark Tuan’s Instagram

Mark Tuan nailed this long black coat look 

Mark Tuan 

Image Credit: Taeyong’s Instagram

Looking flaming hot in that outfit

Taeyong 

Image Credit: B.I’s Instagram 

B.I 

He has successfully stolen the hearts of many fans 

The dream date everyone wishes for

Lee Minhyuk 

Image Credit: Lee Minhyuk’s Instagram 

 Image Credit: Yeonjun’s Instagram 

Yeonjun 

Yeonjun’s fashion sense has always wowed everyone 

Image Credit: N’s Instagram

VIXX’s Gentleman looks handsome in a black suit 


