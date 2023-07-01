pinkvilla
Shruti Mehta
Fashion
JUly 1, 2023
Malvika Sharma’s glam style
The Nela Ticket debutante looks tantalizing in this all-black ensemble. Messy hair and a sharp winged liner enhance her look
Black bliss
The diva looks classy yet chic in this striped top and dark-wash jeans. Silver hoops and open hair accentuate her look
Cool casuals
The model has put the heat to shame in this black bralette and sheer black cropped top. Small diamond studs are noteworthy
Sheer shackles
Rajasthani woes
The Red fame has captured the attention of her fans in this authentic Rajasthani attire and jewelry
The enchantress is raising the heat in this shimmery blue ensemble. A delicate waist chain is eye-catching
Blue shimmers
Malvika looks angelic in this white bralette paired with a matching white shirt. Beachy waves and glossy lips elevate her look
Wishful white
The Coffee with Kandhal artist looks breathtaking in this traditional blue and yellow lehenga choli
Ethnic elegance
The actress is oozing regal vibes in this sparking red saree and a matching blouse. Peach lips and open hair wrap up her look
Red rush
Sharma looks like a breath of fresh air in this full-sleeve neon crop top and white shorts paired with white flats and a matching bag
Naughty neon
The talented star looks gorgeous in this baby blue silk salwar kameez. Minimal accessories and a charming smile complete her look
Sizzling Salwar
