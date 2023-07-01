Heading 3

JUly 1, 2023

Malvika Sharma’s glam style 

Image: Malvika Sharma’s Instagram 
 

The Nela Ticket debutante looks tantalizing in this all-black ensemble. Messy hair and a sharp winged liner enhance her look 

Black bliss 


The diva looks classy yet chic in this striped top and dark-wash jeans. Silver hoops and open hair accentuate her look 

Cool casuals 

Image: Malvika Sharma’s Instagram 

Image: Malvika Sharma’s Instagram 

The model has put the heat to shame in this black bralette and sheer black cropped top. Small diamond studs are noteworthy 

 Sheer shackles 

Image: Malvika Sharma’s Instagram 

Rajasthani woes 

The Red fame has captured the attention of her fans in this authentic Rajasthani attire and jewelry 

Image: Malvika Sharma’s Instagram 

The enchantress is raising the heat in this shimmery blue ensemble. A delicate waist chain is eye-catching 

Blue shimmers 

Image: Malvika Sharma’s Instagram 

Malvika looks angelic in this white bralette paired with a matching white shirt. Beachy waves and glossy lips elevate her look 

Wishful white 

Image: Malvika Sharma’s Instagram 

The Coffee with Kandhal artist looks breathtaking in this traditional blue and yellow lehenga choli 

Ethnic elegance 

Image: Malvika Sharma’s Instagram 

The actress is oozing regal vibes in this sparking red saree and a matching blouse. Peach lips and open hair wrap up her look 

Red rush 

Image: Malvika Sharma’s Instagram 

Sharma looks like a breath of fresh air in this full-sleeve neon crop top and white shorts paired with white flats and a matching bag 

Naughty neon 

Image: Malvika Sharma’s Instagram 

The talented star looks gorgeous in this baby blue silk salwar kameez. Minimal accessories and a charming smile complete her look 

 Sizzling Salwar 

