most stylish looks

Mamamoo’s Solar’s

Aug 09, 2021

Solar looks amazing in a black plunge necked blouse and light blue jeans

She looks elegant in a plunged necked white gown

She opts for a casual look of a beige ribbed top and light blue denim

She brings black magic in a black choker-necked gown

Solar stuns in a blue and white crop top and light blue jeans
Her cream ruffled co-ord set is fashion goals

She looks like a diva in a black crop top, a long skirt with a slit and knee-high boots

Her black off-shoulder puff sleeved mini dress is super stylish

She poses in a sleeveless white crop top and blue high-waisted jeans

Solar looks gorgeous in a sleeveless cream co-ord set. She has completed this chic look with a matching handbag and a leopard print bucket hat

