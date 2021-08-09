most stylish looks
Mamamoo’s Solar’s Aug 09, 2021
Solar looks amazing in a black plunge necked blouse and light blue jeans
She looks elegant in a plunged necked white gown
She opts for a casual look of a beige ribbed top and light blue denim
She brings black magic in a black choker-necked gown
Solar stuns in a blue and white crop top and light blue jeans
Her cream ruffled co-ord set is fashion goals
She looks like a diva in a black crop top, a long skirt with a slit and knee-high boots
Her black off-shoulder puff sleeved mini dress is super stylish
She poses in a sleeveless white crop top and blue high-waisted jeans
Solar looks gorgeous in a sleeveless cream co-ord set. She has completed this chic look with a matching handbag and a leopard print bucket hat
