OCTOBER 28th, 2023

Mami Film Festival 2023 red carpet looks

Image credit- Pinkvilla

Our Desi Girl flew to attend the Mami Film Festival where she stole our hearts with her glamorous look dressed in a Tony Ward halter neck gown with a bodycon silhouette and a longline jacket 

Priyanka Chopra

Image credit- Pinkvilla

The Apurva actress wore a heavily-embroidered corset jacket paired with a wrap skirt, cape jacket and potli bag 

Tara Sutaria

Image credit- Pinkvilla

The actress dressed up as a glorious green flag and looked breathtaking in her desi avatar featuring organza fabric and green colored earrings

Bhumi Pednekar

Image credit- Pinkvilla

Mr Deshmukh styled himself in a wine-colored paired suit with a small ponytail that topped his dapper look

Riteish Deshmukh

Image credit- Pinkvilla

The diva appeared at the Mami film festival in a black colored kaftan gown with a V neckline and knot in front and full-length pink sleeves

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Image credit- Pinkvilla

The style queen Sonam Kapoor was seen wearing a black velvet gown with a plunging neckline and a touch of pearls in the gown and the jewelry

Sonam Kapoor

Image credit- Pinkvilla

The jiju-sali duo made a stylish and simple appearance at the Jio Mami Film Festival. The actress was seen in full sleeved blouse and chiffon saree while the actor wore a white kurta, pants with beige jacket with a pink pocket square

 Karishma Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan

Image credit- Pinkvilla

The Dhadak star appeared in a black suit paired with black pants and shoes and looked too hot to handle, making girls skip a heartbeat

Ishaan Khatter

Image credit- Pinkvilla

The actress last seen in Yaariyan 2 was seen glowing in a red cord set and elegant jewelry

Divya Khosla Kumar

Image credit- Pinkvilla

Shanaya Kapoor looked stunning in a green strap dress, with wavy hair and minimal makeup look

Shanaya Kapoor

Image credit- Pinkvilla

Rajkummar Rao looked smart in a brown suit with a white crisp shirt, while Patralekha looked beautiful in a yellow and pink outfit which she paired with minimal jewelry and wavy hair

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha

