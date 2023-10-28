pinkvilla
Priyanshi Shah
Fashion
OCTOBER 28th, 2023
Mami Film Festival 2023 red carpet looks
Image credit- Pinkvilla
Our Desi Girl flew to attend the Mami Film Festival where she stole our hearts with her glamorous look dressed in a Tony Ward halter neck gown with a bodycon silhouette and a longline jacket
Priyanka Chopra
The Apurva actress wore a heavily-embroidered corset jacket paired with a wrap skirt, cape jacket and potli bag
Tara Sutaria
The actress dressed up as a glorious green flag and looked breathtaking in her desi avatar featuring organza fabric and green colored earrings
Bhumi Pednekar
Mr Deshmukh styled himself in a wine-colored paired suit with a small ponytail that topped his dapper look
Riteish Deshmukh
The diva appeared at the Mami film festival in a black colored kaftan gown with a V neckline and knot in front and full-length pink sleeves
Kareena Kapoor Khan
The style queen Sonam Kapoor was seen wearing a black velvet gown with a plunging neckline and a touch of pearls in the gown and the jewelry
Sonam Kapoor
The jiju-sali duo made a stylish and simple appearance at the Jio Mami Film Festival. The actress was seen in full sleeved blouse and chiffon saree while the actor wore a white kurta, pants with beige jacket with a pink pocket square
Karishma Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan
The Dhadak star appeared in a black suit paired with black pants and shoes and looked too hot to handle, making girls skip a heartbeat
Ishaan Khatter
The actress last seen in Yaariyan 2 was seen glowing in a red cord set and elegant jewelry
Divya Khosla Kumar
Shanaya Kapoor looked stunning in a green strap dress, with wavy hair and minimal makeup look
Shanaya Kapoor
Rajkummar Rao looked smart in a brown suit with a white crisp shirt, while Patralekha looked beautiful in a yellow and pink outfit which she paired with minimal jewelry and wavy hair
Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha
