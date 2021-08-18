Manish Malhotra’s career timeline

In 1998, he ventured into modelling and runway fashion designing with his couture Reverie-Manish Malhotra
He received appreciation for his glamorous ensembles using traditional colours, craftsmanship, textures and embroideries presented at his first runway show in November 1999
In 2005, he launched his couture label Manish Malhotra which offers bridal, couture, diffusion and men's wear collections and retails at two stores in Mumbai and New Delhi. The label also retails at multi-brand boutiques across India and in Dubai
Malhotra has been reported to have been inspired by Indian craftsmanship and promotes regional handicrafts and workmanship from rural India through his association with the ‘Mijwan Welfare Society’
Manish Malhotra made his UK Catwalk debut at a gala fundraiser in aid of the Angel! Foundation in association with Rivaage Boutique, on 23 February 2013
Manish Malhotra celebrated 100 years of Indian cinema in London and raised at the ARTiculate the Pratham Ball 2013, at London and raised 3,00,000 pounds for the Indian Education Charity. His collection was inspired by the three main eras of the Indian Cinema, spanning from 1913 to 2013
On 20 February 2014, Malhotra along with 20 models from Mumbai showcased his latest creations and couture in a binding show
Malhotra introduced a new dimension to his summer collection in 2015 with ‘The Blue Runway’ at the Lakme Fashion Week 2015
The show derived its name, ‘The Blue Runway’ from the colour palette it featured – different hues of blue from powder to midnight
Also the collection was designed to be worn in any part of the world with the women's line including flowy gowns, jacket-saris, off-shoulder and halter crop tops and skirts and long shirts in structured and easy styles
Manish Malhotra worked towards promoting the regional handicrafts of India in 2012. He associated with craftsmen of Kashmir and created the Kashmiri Heritage Collection which was showcased on the third day of Wills Lifestyle India Fashion Week
Again on 23 April 2016, at the Pratham's Annual Gala, Manish Malhotra raised USD 1.8 million to eradicate illiteracy in India. His collection ‘The Regal Threads’, which emphasized the use of Indian heritage weaves from Benares and Gujarat, India, was showcased at the event
Malhotra worked on a traditional outfit design for Michael Jackson, during his visit to India in the late 1990s
In October 2019, Malhotra collaborated with interior designer Seetu Kohli to create his first homeware line named Manish Malhotra Mansion