Manushi chhillar
In stunning ensembles
pinkvilla
Sakshi
Singh
DEC 9, 2022
FASHION
Image: Manushi Chillar Instagram
Deep Blues
The former Miss World turned up the heat with a sizzling number in a blue shimmery dress, with a slit and sequins, by Falguni and Shane Peacock
Image: Manushi Chillar Instagram
She exuded ethereal charm in a white lace-textured dress with cut-out detailing on the bodice
Divine white
Image: Manushi Chillar Instagram
Her gold embellished blouse and the solid white saree with an embroidered border in the pallu, looked absolutely stunning
Glitzy glam
Image: Manushi Chillar Instagram
Killing it in her vintage look, the actress looked like a total bombshell in a black solid saree by Arpita Mehta and a Sabyasachi belt
Retro diva
Image: Manushi Chillar Instagram
She clearly loves going back to black, as she dons yet another sleek black dress with a v-neckline and cut-outs
Black much
Image: Manushi Chillar Instagram
The actress oozed sassiness in a lime yellow blazer dress paired with a lace crop top, black sunglasses and brown suede thigh-high boots
Boss babe
Image: Manushi Chillar Instagram
She looked absolutely gorgeous in her red sequin salwar suit set featuring a high neck and full sleeves embellished with sparkling sequins
Desi Kudi
Image: Manushi Chillar Instagram
She sparkled at Diwali celebrations in a beautiful gold-hued lehenga from Shanti Banaras, with a minimal design on the skirt The look was completed with a stunning pearl choker set!
Diwali look
Image: Manushi Chillar Instagram
She was the center of attention at the concert, looking stunning in her black velvet dress enhanced with a white bodice with cut-out details at the waist and a velvet skirt that hugged her curves
Looking stunning
Image: Manushi Chillar Instagram
Get ready to look stunning with this Manushi-inspired white embroidered sharara set!
The high-low top features a v-neckline and sheer embroidered pants that are perfect for any event Be sure to take a cue from this gorgeous ensemble!
Glitter and light
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.