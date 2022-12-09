Heading 3

Manushi chhillar
 In stunning ensembles

Image: Manushi Chillar Instagram

Deep Blues

The former Miss World turned up the heat with a sizzling number in a blue shimmery dress, with a slit and sequins, by Falguni and Shane Peacock

Image: Manushi Chillar Instagram

She exuded ethereal charm in a white lace-textured dress with cut-out detailing on the bodice

Divine white 

Image: Manushi Chillar Instagram

Her gold embellished blouse and the solid white saree with an embroidered border in the pallu, looked absolutely stunning 

Glitzy glam

Image: Manushi Chillar Instagram

Killing it in her vintage look, the actress looked like a total bombshell in a black solid saree by Arpita Mehta and a Sabyasachi belt

Retro diva 

Image: Manushi Chillar Instagram

She clearly loves going back to black, as she dons yet another sleek black dress with a v-neckline and cut-outs 

Black much

Image: Manushi Chillar Instagram

The actress oozed sassiness in a lime yellow blazer dress paired with a lace crop top, black sunglasses and brown suede thigh-high boots

Boss babe

Image: Manushi Chillar Instagram

She looked absolutely gorgeous in her red sequin salwar suit set featuring a high neck and full sleeves embellished with sparkling sequins

Desi Kudi 

Image: Manushi Chillar Instagram

She sparkled at Diwali celebrations in a beautiful gold-hued lehenga from Shanti Banaras, with a minimal design on the skirt The look was completed with a stunning pearl choker set!

Diwali look 

Image: Manushi Chillar Instagram

She was the center of attention at the concert, looking stunning in her black velvet dress enhanced with a white bodice with cut-out details at the waist and a velvet skirt that hugged her curves

Looking stunning 

Image: Manushi Chillar Instagram

Get ready to look stunning with this Manushi-inspired white embroidered sharara set!
The high-low top features a v-neckline and sheer embroidered pants that are perfect for any event Be sure to take a cue from this gorgeous ensemble!

Glitter and light

