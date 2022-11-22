Heading 3

Manushi Chhillar
in traditional outfits

Shefali Fernandes

NOV 22, 2022

FASHION

Source: Manushi Chhillar Instagram

Manushi Chhillar wore a pastel and lace outfit from Seema Gujral which featured a plunging halter neckline.

Dazzling diva

Manushi Chhillar looked ethereal in a lavender lehenga-choli set from Jade by MK.

Shimmery sequins

Manushi Chhillar kept it simple yet traditional in this red salwar suit from the collection of designer Archana Jaju.

Red romance

Manushi Chhillar wore a golden skirt and teamed it with a champagne-hued sleeveless bralette from Shanti Banaras.

Festive vibes

Manushi Chhillar looked ethereal in a white ethnic co-ord set from the shelves of Blush and M.

Angelic in white

Manushi Chhillar wore a slip-in blouse with a plunging neckline with a yellow skirt with floral patterns from Varun Bahl.

Ray of sunshine

Manushi Chhillar wore a sharara and bralette set paired with a long sheer-paneled cape jacket from Ritika Mirchandani

Elegant queen

Manushi Chhillar wore an ivory saree with an embellished blouse and matching belt from Ridhi Mehra's clothing line.

Stunning in ivory 

Manushi Chhillar wore a golden sequinned lehenga from Manish Malhotra.

Oozing royalty

Manushi Chhillar wore a pink embroidered saree along with the strappy blouse in pastel blue from Anita Dongre.

Pretty in pastel

