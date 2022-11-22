Manushi Chhillar
in traditional outfits
pinkvilla
Shefali Fernandes
NOV 22, 2022
FASHION
Source: Manushi Chhillar Instagram
Manushi Chhillar wore a pastel and lace outfit from Seema Gujral which featured a plunging halter neckline.
Source: Manushi Chhillar Instagram
Manushi Chhillar looked ethereal in a lavender lehenga-choli set from Jade by MK.
Source: Manushi Chhillar Instagram
Manushi Chhillar kept it simple yet traditional in this red salwar suit from the collection of designer Archana Jaju.
Source: Manushi Chhillar Instagram
Manushi Chhillar wore a golden skirt and teamed it with a champagne-hued sleeveless bralette from Shanti Banaras.
Source: Manushi Chhillar Instagram
Manushi Chhillar looked ethereal in a white ethnic co-ord set from the shelves of Blush and M.
Source: Manushi Chhillar Instagram
Manushi Chhillar wore a slip-in blouse with a plunging neckline with a yellow skirt with floral patterns from Varun Bahl.
Source: Manushi Chhillar Instagram
Manushi Chhillar wore a sharara and bralette set paired with a long sheer-paneled cape jacket from Ritika Mirchandani
Source: Manushi Chhillar Instagram
Manushi Chhillar wore an ivory saree with an embellished blouse and matching belt from Ridhi Mehra's clothing line.
Source: Manushi Chhillar Instagram
Manushi Chhillar wore a golden sequinned lehenga from Manish Malhotra.
Source: Manushi Chhillar Instagram
Manushi Chhillar wore a pink embroidered saree along with the strappy blouse in pastel blue from Anita Dongre.
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.