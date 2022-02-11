Fashion
Joyce joyson
FEB 11, 2022
Manushi Chhillar loves white outfits
Simple yet striking
Feminine, classy, and chic are the terms that explain Manushi Chhillar’s fashion style. Here, she wore a white bandeau top with high-waisted floral pants
Image: Manushi Chhillar Instagram
Manushi is truly the epitome of easy and effortless dressing, which the diva proves in this white floral dress with tiered sleeves
Image: Manushi Chhillar Instagram
Playful street fashion
We are head over heels about Manushi's breezy white co-ord set, consisting of a white crop top with frill detailing and wide-legged trousers
Image: Manushi Chhillar Instagram
comfy and fresh
The actress emits easy-breezy summer vibes in this white full-sleeve crop top paired with a thigh-high slit bodycon skirt
Image: Manushi Chhillar Instagram
White co-ords
A white sweatshirt looks ultra-chic when teamed with black skinny bottoms and sporty kicks
Image: Manushi Chhillar Instagram
Casual style
The actress looked out of this world in this ivory, plunging-neckline blouse with structured sleeves and a matching patterned skirt
Video: Pinkvilla
White wonder
Looking like a dream in this vintage-style white slip dress, the star exudes effortless elegance
Image: Manushi Chhillar Instagram
Beyond beautiful
The actress slipped into a white knotted top and styled it with distressed denim shorts
Image: Manushi Chhillar Instagram
Casual-cool vibe
Manushi looks like a million bucks in this white shimmery mini dress featuring long sleeves and tassels
Image: Manushi Chhillar Instagram
Party appropriate
It is an open secret that the 24-year-old has an undying love for white-hued attires like this front knotted crop top paired with blue jeans
Image: Pinkvilla
Charming white top
