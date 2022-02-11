Fashion 

FEB 11, 2022

Manushi Chhillar loves white outfits

Simple yet striking

Feminine, classy, and chic are the terms that explain Manushi Chhillar’s fashion style. Here, she wore a white bandeau top with high-waisted floral pants

Image: Manushi Chhillar Instagram

Manushi is truly the epitome of easy and effortless dressing, which the diva proves in this white floral dress with tiered sleeves

Image: Manushi Chhillar Instagram

Playful street fashion

We are head over heels about Manushi's breezy white co-ord set, consisting of a white crop top with frill detailing and wide-legged trousers

Image: Manushi Chhillar Instagram

comfy and fresh

The actress emits easy-breezy summer vibes in this white full-sleeve crop top paired with a thigh-high slit bodycon skirt

Image: Manushi Chhillar Instagram

White co-ords

A white sweatshirt looks ultra-chic when teamed with black skinny bottoms and sporty kicks

Image: Manushi Chhillar Instagram

Casual style

The actress looked out of this world in this ivory, plunging-neckline blouse with structured sleeves and a matching patterned skirt

Video: Pinkvilla

White wonder

Looking like a dream in this vintage-style white slip dress, the star exudes effortless elegance

Image: Manushi Chhillar Instagram

Beyond beautiful

The actress slipped into a white knotted top and styled it with distressed denim shorts

Image: Manushi Chhillar Instagram

Casual-cool vibe

Manushi looks like a million bucks in this white shimmery mini dress featuring long sleeves and tassels

Image: Manushi Chhillar Instagram

Party appropriate

It is an open secret that the 24-year-old has an undying love for white-hued attires like this front knotted crop top paired with blue jeans

Image: Pinkvilla

Charming white top

