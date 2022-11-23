Manushi Chhillar
slays in casuals
pinkvilla
Akriti
Anand
NOV 23, 2022
FASHION
Image: Manushi Chhillar Instagram
The actress aced the Sunday wear in loose tee and neon pants.
Image: Manushi Chhillar Instagram
Manushi is seen wearing a simple suit as she pays a visit to the Golden temple.
Image: Manushi Chhillar Instagram
One can take inspiration for winter dressing as the actress opts for a long jacket with jeans.
Image: Manushi Chhillar Instagram
A simple crop top and high-waist jeans are perfect for an evening outing.
Image: Manushi Chhillar Instagram
An orange crop layered with an off-white shrug and short pants give you the comfy look.
Image: Manushi Chhillar Instagram
Manushi wore a black top and flared brown colour pants.
Image: Manushi Chhillar Instagram
Manushi is spotted wearing a white long skirt with the same colour top.
Image: Manushi Chhillar Instagram
The actress relaxes by the sea in a bikini.
Image: Manushi Chhillar Instagram
She styled herself in a white sweatshirt and black jeggings.
Image: Manushi Chhillar Instagram
Manushi shows how to style in the cold afternoon and still look stylish.
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.