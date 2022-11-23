Heading 3

Manushi Chhillar
slays in casuals

Akriti
Anand

NOV 23, 2022

FASHION

Image: Manushi Chhillar Instagram 

The actress aced the Sunday wear in loose tee and neon pants.

Sunday mood

Image: Manushi Chhillar Instagram 

Manushi is seen wearing a simple suit as she pays a visit to the Golden temple.

 Comfort

Image: Manushi Chhillar Instagram 

One can take inspiration for winter dressing as the actress opts for a long jacket with jeans.

Autumn dressing

Image: Manushi Chhillar Instagram 

A simple crop top and high-waist jeans are perfect for an evening outing.

Walking in style

Image: Manushi Chhillar Instagram 

An orange crop layered with an off-white shrug and short pants give you the comfy look.

Reading

Image: Manushi Chhillar Instagram 

Manushi wore a black top and flared brown colour pants.

Istanbul diary

Image: Manushi Chhillar Instagram 

Manushi is spotted wearing a white long skirt with the same colour top.

Love for White

Image: Manushi Chhillar Instagram 

The actress relaxes by the sea in a bikini.

Beach calling

Image: Manushi Chhillar Instagram 

She styled herself in a white sweatshirt and black jeggings.

Evergreen

Image: Manushi Chhillar Instagram 

Manushi shows how to style in the cold afternoon and still look stylish.

Cold afternoons

