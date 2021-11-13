Nov 13, 2021

FASHION

Manushi Chhillar's beach vacay looks

Author: Joyce Joyson

Manushi Chhillar oozes oomph in a red monokini with cut-out details and looks alluring against the backdrop of blue waters and skies

Image: Manushi Chhillar Instagram

 Red hot

Here, she slipped into a flowy satin number with a thigh-high slit while enjoying the swing

Sultry in satin

Image: Manushi Chhillar Instagram

The diva is seen chilling in a mint-toned gathered spaghetti top, paired with matching pants from the label, summer somewhere

 Mint cool

Image: Manushi Chhillar Instagram

Manushi looks irresistibly hot as she poses in a red bikini set while soaking in the sun

Bombshell in bikini

Image: Manushi Chhillar Instagram

Here, the beauty opted for a pink bralette and teamed it with a bodycon thigh-high slit skirt

 Pink punch

Image: Manushi Chhillar Instagram

She looks super chic in this navy blue knotted top and pants by the label, summer somewhere

Chic style

Image: Manushi Chhillar Instagram

Here, Manushi turns up the heat in a deep blue bikini with her tresses styled in effortless beachy waves

 Steamy look

Image: Manushi Chhillar Instagram

Clad in a black and white checkered bikini with dramatic cut-out details, she looks phenomenal!

Checkered beachwear

Image: Manushi Chhillar Instagram

Manushi can be seen enjoying the sun wearing a tank top with denim shorts

Comfy shorts

Image: Manushi Chhillar Instagram

Lastly, in yet another look, she stunned us in this wacky cut-out swimwear as she enjoys taking her afternoon nap

Sexy swimsuit

Image: Manushi Chhillar Instagram

thanks for reading
next: 10 Winter looks served by Shanaya Kapoor

Click Here