Nov 13, 2021
FASHION
Manushi Chhillar's beach vacay looks
Author: Joyce Joyson
Manushi Chhillar oozes oomph in a red monokini with cut-out details and looks alluring against the backdrop of blue waters and skiesImage: Manushi Chhillar Instagram
Red hot
Here, she slipped into a flowy satin number with a thigh-high slit while enjoying the swing
Sultry in satinImage: Manushi Chhillar Instagram
The diva is seen chilling in a mint-toned gathered spaghetti top, paired with matching pants from the label, summer somewhere
Mint coolImage: Manushi Chhillar Instagram
Manushi looks irresistibly hot as she poses in a red bikini set while soaking in the sun
Bombshell in bikiniImage: Manushi Chhillar Instagram
Here, the beauty opted for a pink bralette and teamed it with a bodycon thigh-high slit skirt
Pink punchImage: Manushi Chhillar Instagram
She looks super chic in this navy blue knotted top and pants by the label, summer somewhere
Chic styleImage: Manushi Chhillar Instagram
Here, Manushi turns up the heat in a deep blue bikini with her tresses styled in effortless beachy waves
Steamy lookImage: Manushi Chhillar Instagram
Clad in a black and white checkered bikini with dramatic cut-out details, she looks phenomenal!
Checkered beachwearImage: Manushi Chhillar Instagram
Manushi can be seen enjoying the sun wearing a tank top with denim shorts
Comfy shortsImage: Manushi Chhillar Instagram
Lastly, in yet another look, she stunned us in this wacky cut-out swimwear as she enjoys taking her afternoon nap
Sexy swimsuitImage: Manushi Chhillar Instagram
