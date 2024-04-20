Heading 3

Aditi Singh

april 20, 2024

Manushi Chhillar’s Dazzling Ensembles

Image source- Instagram@manushi_chhillar

Manushi looked extraordinary in this icy blue bodycon, plunging neckline and full length dress adorned with wild prints

#1

Image source- Instagram@manushi_chhillar

The pageant winner’s stunning strapless black floral frock is a cute yet sophisticated fit!

#2

Image source- Instagram@manushi_chhillar

Chhillar’s black saree look is top notch! She complimented her look with a corset inspired blouse and a cascading hairstyle 

#3

Image source- Instagram@manushi_chhillar

She slayed a pastel full length corset style dress with a body hugging silhouette that enhanced her curves magnificently

#4

Image source- Instagram@manushi_chhillar

The Bade Miyan Chote Miyan actress stunned in a black short dress; set with frills at the hem and a turtle neckline; she completed her look with stylish hand gloves 

#5

Image source- Instagram@manushi_chhillar

#6

The stunning actress looked ethereal in this opulent lehenga; consisting of golden embellished bralette style blouse and a flowy white skirt along with a matching dupatta and a potli bag 

Image source- Instagram@manushi_chhillar

Here, she opted for an extremely embellished golden dress; and accessorized her look with statement earrings and a mini sling bag 

#7

Image source- Instagram@manushi_chhillar

Manushi looked gorgeous in this purple strapless dress; adorned with a thigh-high slit and the ensemble also had frill detailing on the hem

#8

Image source- Instagram@manushi_chhillar

The diva enjoyed the pristine beauty of Srinagar in this royal emerald green velvet kurta set that was embellished with heavy golden thread detailing

#9

Image source- Instagram@manushi_chhillar

Such a regal look! Manushi donned a beautiful fuchsia pink hue saree and paired it with an extremely embellished blouse

#10

