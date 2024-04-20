Heading 3
april 20, 2024
Manushi Chhillar’s Dazzling Ensembles
Image source- Instagram@manushi_chhillar
Manushi looked extraordinary in this icy blue bodycon, plunging neckline and full length dress adorned with wild prints
#1
Image source- Instagram@manushi_chhillar
The pageant winner’s stunning strapless black floral frock is a cute yet sophisticated fit!
#2
Image source- Instagram@manushi_chhillar
Chhillar’s black saree look is top notch! She complimented her look with a corset inspired blouse and a cascading hairstyle
#3
Image source- Instagram@manushi_chhillar
She slayed a pastel full length corset style dress with a body hugging silhouette that enhanced her curves magnificently
#4
Image source- Instagram@manushi_chhillar
The Bade Miyan Chote Miyan actress stunned in a black short dress; set with frills at the hem and a turtle neckline; she completed her look with stylish hand gloves
#5
Image source- Instagram@manushi_chhillar
#6
The stunning actress looked ethereal in this opulent lehenga; consisting of golden embellished bralette style blouse and a flowy white skirt along with a matching dupatta and a potli bag
Image source- Instagram@manushi_chhillar
Here, she opted for an extremely embellished golden dress; and accessorized her look with statement earrings and a mini sling bag
#7
Image source- Instagram@manushi_chhillar
Manushi looked gorgeous in this purple strapless dress; adorned with a thigh-high slit and the ensemble also had frill detailing on the hem
#8
Image source- Instagram@manushi_chhillar
The diva enjoyed the pristine beauty of Srinagar in this royal emerald green velvet kurta set that was embellished with heavy golden thread detailing
#9
Image source- Instagram@manushi_chhillar
Such a regal look! Manushi donned a beautiful fuchsia pink hue saree and paired it with an extremely embellished blouse
#10
