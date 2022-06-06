Heading 3

Manushi Chhillar's ethnic wardrobe

Joyce Joyson

JUNE 06, 2022

FASHION

Image: Manushi Chhillar InstagramPhoto:Saurabh Das

Manushi Chhillar emits unparallel elegance in this pale pink strappy anarkali kurta bearing lilly prints paired with a matching churidar and organza dupatta.

Understated elegance

Image: Manushi Chhillar Instagram

She flaunts her love for timeless traditional weaves by donning a fuchsia pink silk saree paired with a cream-hued, half-sleeved blouse.

Beauty personified

Image: Bianca Louzado Instagram

Manushi's love for pastel hues is no secret. She effuses grace in this peachy pink salwar suit featuring subtle embroidery styled with a matching sheer organza dupatta.

Pleasing pink

Image: Manushi Chhillar InstagramPhoto: Lisa D'souza

Looking every bit angelic in this ivory-ruffled saree, she teamed it with a white sleeveless, plunging V-neckline, heavily embellished blouse.

Ethereal

Image: Manushi Chhillar InstagramPhoto: Lisa D'souza

Giving a modish spin to her ethnic look, she went for an ivory and gold bralette and sharara set, styled with a cape-style jacket with replete work.

Bralette-sharara set

Image: Manushi Chhillar Instagram

The former Miss World looks like a burst of sunshine in a bright yellow plunging neckline, bralette-style blouse and flared skirt with floral applique work.

Glowing in yellow

Image: Pinkvilla

The actress oozes oodles of feminine charm in this ivory sheer saree with mirror-cut embroidery, styled with a multicoloured, heavily embellished, full-sleeved blouse.

Charming

Image: Manushi Chhillar Instagram/ Lisa D'souza

Manushi looks nothing short of royalty in this blush-pink, intricately embroidered lehenga-choli, that comes with a plunging U-neckline blouse and zari dupatta.

Regal look

Image: Pinkvilla

Wearing a peplum style white kurta with sharara pants and a matching dupatta.

Fresh as a daisy

Image: Manushi Chhillar Instagram

Lastly, she went for a blush pink georgette saree featuring sublime shimmers and embroidery, paired with a pastel blue floral patterned blouse with barely-there straps.

Enchanting

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Kiara Advani in Indo-western outfits

Click Here