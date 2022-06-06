Heading 3
Manushi Chhillar's ethnic wardrobe
Joyce Joyson
JUNE 06, 2022
FASHION
Image: Manushi Chhillar InstagramPhoto:Saurabh Das
Manushi Chhillar emits unparallel elegance in this pale pink strappy anarkali kurta bearing lilly prints paired with a matching churidar and organza dupatta.
Understated elegance
Image: Manushi Chhillar Instagram
She flaunts her love for timeless traditional weaves by donning a fuchsia pink silk saree paired with a cream-hued, half-sleeved blouse.
Beauty personified
Image: Bianca Louzado Instagram
Manushi's love for pastel hues is no secret. She effuses grace in this peachy pink salwar suit featuring subtle embroidery styled with a matching sheer organza dupatta.
Pleasing pink
Image: Manushi Chhillar InstagramPhoto: Lisa D'souza
Looking every bit angelic in this ivory-ruffled saree, she teamed it with a white sleeveless, plunging V-neckline, heavily embellished blouse.
Ethereal
Image: Manushi Chhillar InstagramPhoto: Lisa D'souza
Giving a modish spin to her ethnic look, she went for an ivory and gold bralette and sharara set, styled with a cape-style jacket with replete work.
Bralette-sharara set
Image: Manushi Chhillar Instagram
The former Miss World looks like a burst of sunshine in a bright yellow plunging neckline, bralette-style blouse and flared skirt with floral applique work.
Glowing in yellow
Image: Pinkvilla
The actress oozes oodles of feminine charm in this ivory sheer saree with mirror-cut embroidery, styled with a multicoloured, heavily embellished, full-sleeved blouse.
Charming
Image: Manushi Chhillar Instagram/ Lisa D'souza
Manushi looks nothing short of royalty in this blush-pink, intricately embroidered lehenga-choli, that comes with a plunging U-neckline blouse and zari dupatta.
Regal look
Image: Pinkvilla
Wearing a peplum style white kurta with sharara pants and a matching dupatta.
Fresh as a daisy
Image: Manushi Chhillar Instagram
Lastly, she went for a blush pink georgette saree featuring sublime shimmers and embroidery, paired with a pastel blue floral patterned blouse with barely-there straps.
Enchanting
