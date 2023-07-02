pinkvilla
Shruti Mehta
Fashion
JULY 02, 2023
Manushi Chhillar’s glam dresses
Manushi Chhillar’s Instagram
The Samrat Prithviraj debutante is swaying hearts in this sheer cream dress as she enjoys her vacation. The white glares are a smart add-on
Sheer shackles
Manushi Chhillar’s Instagram
The Miss World 2017 has captured the attention of her fans in this sheer black dress. Sleek hair and minimal accessories accentuate her look
Black burn
Manushi Chhillar’s Instagram
Blue bliss
The diva looks tantalizing in this asymmetrical strapless dress. The flowers on the dress and gold accessories wrap up her look
Manushi Chhillar’s Instagram
The enchantress looks adorable in this pastel pink ruffle dress. Nude lips and diamond studs complete her look
Plush pink
Manushi Chhillar’s Instagram
The fashionista is oozing Christmas vibes in this matte-red dress! Wavy hair and glossy red lips enhance her look
Red rush
Manushi Chhillar’s Instagram
The artist looks like a breath of fresh air in this mustard yellow one-shoulder dress. The ruffle detailing is the highlight
Yellow glow
Manushi Chhillar’s Instagram
The actress looks alluring in this white jumpsuit. The lace detailing on the dress makes it a standout
White whirl
Manushi Chhillar’s Instagram
The model is a sight to behold in this gown. The gold top and pastel bottom add a unique touch to her look
Half & half
Manushi Chhillar’s Instagram
The talented star is raising the heat in this black jumpsuit. Messy hair and bold lips elevate her look
Jumpsuit fun
Manushi Chhillar’s Instagram
Chhillar makes a dazzling Cinderella in this pastel-pink strapless gown. The ruffle detailing is eye-catching
Sizzling Cinderella
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.