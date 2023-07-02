Heading 3

Manushi Chhillar’s glam dresses

Manushi Chhillar’s Instagram

The Samrat Prithviraj debutante is swaying hearts in this sheer cream dress as she enjoys her vacation. The white glares are a smart add-on

Sheer shackles

Manushi Chhillar’s Instagram

The Miss World 2017 has captured the attention of her fans in this sheer black dress. Sleek hair and minimal accessories accentuate her look

Black burn

Manushi Chhillar’s Instagram

Blue bliss

The diva looks tantalizing in this asymmetrical strapless dress. The flowers on the dress and gold accessories wrap up her look

Manushi Chhillar’s Instagram

The enchantress looks adorable in this pastel pink ruffle dress. Nude lips and diamond studs complete her look

Plush pink

Manushi Chhillar’s Instagram

The fashionista is oozing Christmas vibes in this matte-red dress! Wavy hair and glossy red lips enhance her look

Red rush

Manushi Chhillar’s Instagram

The artist looks like a breath of fresh air in this mustard yellow one-shoulder dress. The ruffle detailing is the highlight 

Yellow glow

Manushi Chhillar’s Instagram

The actress looks alluring in this white jumpsuit. The lace detailing on the dress makes it a standout

White whirl

Manushi Chhillar’s Instagram

The model is a sight to behold in this gown. The gold top and pastel bottom add a unique touch to her look

Half & half

Manushi Chhillar’s Instagram

The talented star is raising the heat in this black jumpsuit. Messy hair and bold lips elevate her look

Jumpsuit fun

Manushi Chhillar’s Instagram

Chhillar makes a dazzling Cinderella in this pastel-pink strapless gown. The ruffle detailing is eye-catching

Sizzling Cinderella

