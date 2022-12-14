Heading 3

Manushi Chhillar's
love for white 

                  pinkvilla 

Shefali Fernandes

DEC 14, 2022

FASHION

Source: Manushi Chhillar Instagram

Chic in mesh

Manushi Chhillar looked chic and elegant in a white mesh net dress which she paired with black heels from Dior

Source: Manushi Chhillar Instagram

Manushi Chhillar played muse to fashion designer Manika Nanda and picked a white co-ord set

Boss lady

Source: Manushi Chhillar Instagram

Manushi Chhillar decked up in a white satin cropped top with a halter neck and paired it with blue satin trousers

Slaying summer look

Source: Manushi Chhillar Instagram

Manushi Chhillar looked ethereal in a white ethnic co-ord set from the shelves of Blush and M

Angelic in white

Source: Manushi Chhillar Instagram

Manushi Chhillar wore a white sleeveless shirt and paired it with a pink skirt

Elegant queen

Source: Manushi Chhillar Instagram

Manushi Chhillar wore a sleeveless pleated zipper dress from Dior

Pretty in white

Source: Manushi Chhillar Instagram

Manushi Chhillar wore a white crop top adorned with frill detailing all over and paired it with matching wide-legged trousers

Love for co-ords

Source: Manushi Chhillar Instagram

Manushi Chhillar stunned in a white silk gown from MAE PARIS

Stunning in silk gown

Source: Manushi Chhillar Instagram

Manushi Chhillar stunned in a white bodycon dress with thin straps

Dazzling diva

Source: Manushi Chhillar Instagram

Manushi Chhillar looked stunning as she donned a white cut-out monokini

Bikini babe

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here