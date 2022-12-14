Manushi Chhillar's
love for white
DEC 14, 2022
Source: Manushi Chhillar Instagram
Chic in mesh
Manushi Chhillar looked chic and elegant in a white mesh net dress which she paired with black heels from Dior
Source: Manushi Chhillar Instagram
Manushi Chhillar played muse to fashion designer Manika Nanda and picked a white co-ord set
Boss lady
Source: Manushi Chhillar Instagram
Manushi Chhillar decked up in a white satin cropped top with a halter neck and paired it with blue satin trousers
Slaying summer look
Source: Manushi Chhillar Instagram
Manushi Chhillar looked ethereal in a white ethnic co-ord set from the shelves of Blush and M
Angelic in white
Source: Manushi Chhillar Instagram
Manushi Chhillar wore a white sleeveless shirt and paired it with a pink skirt
Elegant queen
Source: Manushi Chhillar Instagram
Manushi Chhillar wore a sleeveless pleated zipper dress from Dior
Pretty in white
Source: Manushi Chhillar Instagram
Manushi Chhillar wore a white crop top adorned with frill detailing all over and paired it with matching wide-legged trousers
Love for co-ords
Source: Manushi Chhillar Instagram
Manushi Chhillar stunned in a white silk gown from MAE PARIS
Stunning in silk gown
Source: Manushi Chhillar Instagram
Manushi Chhillar stunned in a white bodycon dress with thin straps
Dazzling diva
Source: Manushi Chhillar Instagram
Manushi Chhillar looked stunning as she donned a white cut-out monokini
Bikini babe
