Manushi Chhillar’s
Steal-worthy wardrobe
pinkvilla
Sakshi
Singh
NOV 23, 2022
FASHION
Image: Manushi Chhillar Instagram
The actress oozed sassiness in a lime yellow blazer dress paired with a lace crop top, black sunglasses, and brown suede thigh-high boots.
Image: Manushi Chhillar Instagram
She wore a red sequin salwar suit set with a high neck and full sleeves with sequin detailing on the side. With a hint of red lipstick and a sleek ponytail, she kept her makeup simple.
Image: Manushi Chhillar Instagram
For her Diwali celebrations, she chose to wear a gold-hued lehenga with a minimal design on the skirt by Shanti Banaras and completed it with a pearl choker set.
Image: Manushi Chhillar Instagram
As she enjoyed her concert night, she wore a black velvet dress with a white bodice featuring cut-out detalings at the waist and a velvet skirt that fit her body like a glove.
Image: Manushi Chhillar Instagram
Take a cue from this Manushi-inspired white embroidered sharara set with a high-low top featuring a v-neckline and sheer embroidered pants for your next event.
Image: Manushi Chhillar Instagram
Channeling her inner Cinderella in a pink and chrome Paolo Sebastian gown with a full skirt, a long train, and a strapless ruffle design, she looked gorgeous.
Image: Manushi Chhillar Instagram
As she stepped out into the city, she kept her look casual and comfy with a basic black tank top, high-waisted denim, and a blue trench coat with black boots.
Image: Manushi Chhillar Instagram
She absolutely nailed it in a bright and colorful blue minidress with ruffle details on the hem and green embroidery on the side panels.
Image: Manushi Chhillar Instagram
The actress was all about a classic LBD that flaunted her toned and chiseled body by Michael Kors and paired the look with black Louboutins.
Image: Manushi Chhillar Instagram
Manushi Power dressed in a white satin pantsuit that was both powerful and sultry and accessorized it with a gold chain necklace and a high ponytail.
