nov 5, 2021
Manushi Chhillar's stellar style streak
When we talk about Manushi Chhillar’s fashion drops, the first word that comes to our mind is mesmeric, which she indeed looks in this custom made gown
The diva looks stunning in this gold satin slip dress with tie-up detail on one side
For the perfect date night look, take cues from Manushi, who looks ravishing in this black bralette and matching high-slit skirt
You can also go for this stunning tie-sash jumpsuit with slit details from the label, Lola by Suman B
Flaunting her bold avatar, she looks absolutely fierce in this red crop top with cape sleeves teamed with a black trail skirt from Shantanu and Nikhil
Sporting a casual-chic look, she opted for a strapless bralette with red lips print paired with ripped white denims
For another look, the actress slipped into a plunging neckline bralette with white flared pants, topped with a colourful ankle-length shrug
The beauty dialed up the drama as she posed inside a red phone booth in a strappy white dress with bold red lips
Manushi looks alluring while posing for the lens in this slip dress with casually tousled hair
Putting her most fashionable foot forward, she donned a black embroidered sheer gown and looked breathtaking
